‘Resident Alien’ Showrunner Chris Sheridan Almost Made a Cameo: ‘We Almost Had Him’

The TV series Resident Alien has had a few fun cameos in both seasons. Besides the many references to the Law & Order franchise, fans caught on to some of its more famous actor guest roles and directors. But Alice Wetterlund spills the tea that showrunner Chris Sheridan was close to making a cameo appearance in Resident Alien.

Fans want to see Chris Sheridan on ‘Resident Alien’

What better way to talk to the fans than through Reddit? Ahead of the Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2 premiere on Aug.10 at 10 p.m. EST on SyFy, Chris Sheridan and Alice Wetterlund answered some fan questions. A fan asked if the showrunner will ever make a cameo in the sci-fi series.

While Sheridan did not answer, Wetterlund was happy to reveal it almost happened. “YOU GUYS we almost had him! There is a scene where I first interact at the bar with Elliot (played by the incomparable Justin Rain) and we wanted someone to interrupt the flirting so I could yell at them and we were THISCLOSE to getting Chris to do it. It’s the one thing I don’t understand about him, not wanting to be on camera. I do not get it,” said the actor.

What episode is Wetterlund referring to? It is the episode “Radio Harry” from the second season. In the episode, D’Arcy is working at the 59 and talking to Liv. She wonders why D’Arcy is still talking when a guy named Elliot is waiting down the bar. Elliot flirts with D’Arcy saying he asked around for her and thinks she is pretty. It is full-on flirting that Sheridan could have interrupted if he made his cameo in Resident Alien.

‘Resident Alien’ has a few other fun cameos

The number one cameo fans loved in Resident Alien is more of a guest role. In Resident Alien Season 2, Episode 7, Harry eats at an Asian restaurant with Asta and D’Arcy. He meets an octopus in a tank. To fans’ surprise, Harry can talk and communicate with the octopus. He explains their species are similar.

The voice of the various tentacled octopus sounds familiar to sci-fi fans. After raking one’s brain to figure out who is the voice’s owner, there is a lightbulb moment. While fans have not gotten Sheridan yet, Resident Alien’s guest role is Nathan Fillion. Many know Fillion for his leading roles in Castle and The Rookie. But the actor made a name for himself in the sci-fi genre in Firefly. He also happened to star alongside Alan Tudyk in the series.

The series has had a few more cameos and guest roles like Terry O’Quinn from Lost as the Alien Tracker. Above all, fans get giddy seeing the Terminator’s Linda Hamilton appear on screen in her guest role as General McCallister. Resident Alien has also had a Back to the Future actor as a guest director.

Harry makes various references to ‘Law & Order’

Being an alien and landing on an Earth inhabited by humans can be challenging. In the polite episodes of Resident Alien, fans see how the alien took over Harry’s body as an alias. But alien Harry needed to learn how to be human. Before venturing into Patience, Colorado, he sat for hours in front of the TV watching Law & Order.

The series has made various references to the hit crime franchise—everything from the ‘Kun-Kun’ sound to its leading character Lennie Briscoe. Fans will have to see if the second half of the second season will continue the trend and include new guest cameos.

