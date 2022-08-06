‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything to Know About Young Billie Wesker Actor Siena Agudong

The new Netflix series Resident Evil follows Albert Wesker and his daughters Billie and Jade for 14 years as they navigate the first zombie virus outbreak. Siena Agudong plays young Billie Wesker. Here’s a look at Agudong’s career and why she might look familiar.

Siena Agudong plays the teen version of Billie Wesker in Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’

Resident Evil is based on the popular Capcom video game of the same name. But unlike the game and the popular six-film Resident Evil series featuring actor Milla Jovovich’s hero, Alice, the new Netflix show focuses on Umbrella Corporation scientist Albert Wesker.

The season opens with Dr. Wesker moving Billie and Jade to New Raccoon City, where he begins work on a new antidepressant for Umbrella Corp. His teen daughters try to settle into their new hometown, but Billie has a hard time fitting in. And as a staunch animal rights advocate, she disapproves of Umbrella Corporation’s apparent animal testing.

In the series, Siena Agudong plays the young version of Billie. And actor Adeline Rudolph portrays an adult Billie later in the season.

When Agudong auditioned for the part of Billie, she admittedly didn’t know much about Resident Evil. But she took time out to learn about the franchise through video game play.

“I was coming into this completely fresh,” Agudong told Collider. “I actually didn’t know about the franchise and how big it was. But I did watch a bunch of people playing the video games so I could familiarize myself. I was very nervous auditioning, though. I do remember that, and I was like, ‘Oh, whatever happens happens, but this is huge.'”

The young actor starred in another popular Netflix series

Resident Evil isn’t Siena Agudong’s first Netflix project. In 2019, she landed the lead in the streaming giant’s comedy-drama No Good Nick opposite Melissa Joan Hart.

Agudong has also appeared in several Nickelodeon and Disney projects. She portrayed Natlee in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Sophia Miller in Teen Nick’s Star Falls. In addition, she was featured in episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and the Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home and Sydney to the Max.

Agudong also has a few notable film credits under her belt. She starred opposite soccer player Alex Morgan in the 2018 movie Alex & Me. And in 2021, she made a brief cameo as a young Mia Toretto in the ninth Fast and Furious film, F9.

Siena Agudong: Age, hometown, Instagram, and more

I’m singing a duet with my sister @Sydneyagudong for @girlslifemag Back-to-School Music Takeover (virtual performances, celebs, freebies, surprises & more!) This Friday August 7 at 6p est on @girlslifemag IGTV and TikTok. Head to https://t.co/1sMt1QDEsi to get ALL the details ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mg6GZlGMHp — Siena Agudong (@SienaAgudong) August 4, 2020

Agudong was born on Aug. 19, 2004, in Kauai, Hawaii. Her older sister, Sydney Agudong, is also an actor. According to her Instagram, Siena Agudong is in a romantic relationship with her Resident Evil co-star Connor Gosatti (he plays Simon Marcus, Jade’s love interest, in the series).

Hawaii is still home for Agudong, and she often shares photos of herself hanging out with friends and family on the islands. But as she revealed in a recent interview, the actor plans to move to New York City in the fall of 2022 to attend college.

“These next couple months will be exciting and new as I will be attending NYU this fall!” she told New Beauty. “I also have a few projects up in the air, which I feel very blessed to be a part of. I am hoping to find balance with both my school and career so that I can continue working while pursuing my degree in New York.”

