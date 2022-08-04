‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Albert Wesker Actor Lance Reddick

The Netflix series Resident Evil brings back a few familiar characters but with an all-new cast. Here’s a look at Lance Reddick, the actor who plays Albert Wesker in the exciting new TV show.

Lance Reddick plays Dr. Albert Wesker in Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ reboot

The Resident Evil franchise is based on Capcom’s popular 1996 video game of the same name. The first live-action film premiered in 2002 and was followed by five sequels — all starring Milla Jovovich as the story’s main hero, Alice.

In the movies and video games, Albert Wesker is a villain often associated with Umbrella Corp. The character was portrayed by Jason O’Mara in Resident Evil: Extinction and by Shawn Roberts in Resident Evil: Afterlife and Resident Evil: Retribution.

Netflix’s Resident Evil series tells a new story with a slightly different version of the character. It highlights the events that led to the zombie apocalypse and features Reddick’s Albert Wesker as an Umbrella Corporation scientist who develops the drug that causes the outbreak.

In the series, Wesker has two daughters, Jade and Billie. And while he works on his new antidepressant called Joy, the girls visit Umbrella Corp and begin to realize how much the company is hiding.

The actor has been in several popular projects over the years

Resident Evil viewers may recognize Lance Reddick from one of his many popular roles. The actor has been working in TV and film for nearly three decades and has appeared in some of the most successful TV shows.

Reddick was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. He studied music at the University of Rochester and performing arts at the Yale School of Drama and started his acting career in the late ’90s. His first recurring roles include Oz, Law & Order: SVU, The Wire, CSI: Miami, and Lost.

In the sci-fi series Fringe, Reddick played Phillip Broyles for five seasons. And he took on the role of Deputy Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch from 2014 to 2021.

Reddick’s other notable TV credits include Castle, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Horror Story: Coven, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, The Blacklist, and Young Sheldon.

He’s also appeared in movies such as White House Down and Godzilla vs. Kong. And in Keanu Reeves’ John Wick films, Reddick has a recurring role as the assassin hotel concierge, Charon.

Lance Reddick wasn’t sure he wanted to play Albert Wesker in ‘Resident Evil’

Reddick is active on social media and often posts photos with his wife, daughter, and dogs. He also shares behind-the-scenes snaps from his projects, including a few recent posts featuring his Resident Evil co-stars.

But as excited as he is about the project, Reddick wasn’t all in at first. The well-established actor — whose net worth is an estimated $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — recently revealed he was hesitant about taking on the role of Wesker because of the character’s vague film persona.

“When I first heard ‘Resident Evil TV show,’ I was like, ‘Really?’ and partly because I only knew the films,” Reddick tells Bloody Disgusting. “I wasn’t even aware of the video games. I thought, ‘Is there something for me, and who’s Albert Wesker? Who’s that?’”

But upon reading the script, Reddick realized this new iteration was far more dynamic and interesting.

“I was blown away by the characters and the relationships,” he recalls. “And then the action and the scares were just added incentive.”

Resident Evil is streaming on Netflix.

