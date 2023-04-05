‘Restored’ Host Brett Waterman on Where He’d Love to Film Episodes of the Magnolia Network Show

Attention, lovers of historic architecture. Restored has a new home on the Magnolia Network. The sixth season of the home renovation series (which previously aired on DIY Network) follows preservationist Brett Waterman as he brings old homes in Southern California back to their former glory.

Brett Waterman of ‘Restored’ discovered a passion for architecture at a young age

Brett Waterman talks with a homeowner in an episode of ‘Restored’ | Magnolia Network

Waterman, who grew up in Orange County, discovered at a young age that he had a passion for preserving old buildings.

“I’ve loved architecture since I was a kid,” the Restored host told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an interview. While spending time on his family’s farm in Oklahoma, he became “enthralled” with a nearby old dairy.

“Over the years, as I got older, I watched the property just kind of decay,” he recalled. “And I always told myself, ‘Someday I’m going to buy that dairy and I’m going to restore it.’”

‘Restored’ is filmed in Southern California

From a childhood fascination with a crumbling dairy, a career in renovating old houses was born. Restored spotlights Waterman’s work on vintage properties around Southern California, in cities such as Pasadena, Riverside, and Redlands. With his updates, he helps make older homes work with modern lifestyles without sacrificing the character that makes them special. (Often, he’s able to bring back details that were lost in previous renovations). Many of the homes he works on are located in places that fly under the radar of people focused on big cities.

“You get them off the freeways, you get them into town, you drive to the parks in the university and the churches and the temples, and they’re like, ‘Wow, I had no idea that this town had this kind of architectural quality and culture,’ he said of Redlands, a city of 73,000 about 65 miles east of Los Angeles, where Waterman restores multiple homes in season 6. “It’s like that everywhere in the country.”

Brett Waterman says there are towns all over America he’d love to highlight on his show

.@brettwatermantv has a creative solution to tackle some rotten rafter tails on a 1908 arts and crafts bungalow. Don’t miss the full transformation on a new episode of #Restored tonight on TV at 8/7c on #MagnoliaNetwork. pic.twitter.com/lse8hNteye — Magnolia Network (@magnolianetwork) April 4, 2023

The new episodes of Restored focus on fixing up homes in Southern California. But there are towns everywhere in the U.S. with unique character and buildings that are worth bringing back to life, Waterman said.

“There are cities and towns and towns all over North America that I would love to be able to go in and show people why people live there,” he said. People who dismiss the so-called “flyover states” are missing out, he added.

“Everywhere in the country there’s interesting places,” he said. “In Tulsa, Oklahoma; Memphis, Tennessee; Saint Louis, Missouri; Kansas City. Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of my favorite little towns. There are places all over the country that would just shock you if you knew the history and the culture and why people are still there today.”

New episodes of Restored Season 6 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network.

