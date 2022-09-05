Review: Snoh Aalegra Gets in Her ‘Sad Girl’ Feels at Made in America

Snoh Aalegra is the Grammy Award-winning artist behind “I Want You Around.” She was also a performer at 2022’s Made in America music festival, appearing on stage in sparkly pants and wielding a bedazzled tumbler. Here’s our review of Snoh Aalegra’s “sad girl” set at Made in America.

Made In America’s 2022 lineup included Tyler the Creator, Bad Bunny, and Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra performs at the 2022 Something in the Water Music Festival on Independence Avenue | Paul Morigi/Getty Images

As an annual Labor Day celebration, Philadelphia hosted Made In America — a 2-day music festival curated by Jay-Z — on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Tyler the Creator appeared as a headlining artist on Sept. 3.

Sunday’s lineup included Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Victoria Monét, Rels B, Tate McRae, Ryan Castro, and the headliner Bad Bunny. As an America-based artist, Aalegra performed at the Liberty Stage, complete with a full band and soulful vocals.

Snoh Aalegra performed her ‘sad girl’ hits at 2022’s Made in America Music Festival

On Sept. 3, Aalegra stepped onto the Liberty Stage, performing “Find Someone Like You,” “Do 4 Love,” “I Want You Around,” and other hits. She sometimes paused to address the audience, especially about her setlist.

Although this music festival was a celebration, Aalegra asked if it was ok to get in her “sad girl” feels — a stark contrast to her bubblegum pink jacket and shimmery crystal pants. (She even sipped from a sparkly tumbler.)

Sure, some of her songs were slow and packed with emotion. Nevertheless, the set proved engaging, even for a festival audience that wasn’t necessarily familiar with her music.

Through it all, Aalegra commanded the stage, effortlessly doing runs and showcasing her charisma.

“Early ‘Happy Birthday’ to me,” Allegra said, pointing at a pink sign near the front. “Virgo season, let’s go.”

After thanking attendees for their energy, this singer walked offstage, leaving her band to continue the Virgo’s groove for this crowd. Later, Aalegra reposted pictures and videos on Instagram, sharing her appreciation for fans at Made in America.

Snoh Aalegra released 2021’s Grammy Award-winning album ‘Temporary Highs in The Violet Skies’

Aalegra’s Temporary Highs in The Violet Skies included “In Your Eyes,” “Just Like That,” “We Don’t Have to Talk About It,” and “Dying 4 Your Love.” She even earned the Grammy Award for Soul/RnB of the Year for this production. Some songs from the 2021 album featured Tyler the Creator, like “In the Moment” and “Neon Peach.”

Each original song snagged millions of Spotify streams. Her 2021 single “Do 4 Love” was an adaptation of Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do For Love” — also available on the streaming service.

In 2022, the artist embarked on her Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour, also acting as an opening act for The Weeknd. Although she has no upcoming tour dates, fans look forward to more music from the “I Want You Around” vocalist.

