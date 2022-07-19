Rhea Seehorn Was Unaware of Kim Wexler’s ‘Alarming, Heartbreaking’ Fate in ‘Better Call Saul’

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 has many fans in disbelief about what happened to Kim Wexler. In recent interviews, Rhea Seehorn talked about what it was like going into the season 6 episode “Fun and Games” without knowing where Kim’s story was going. Find out what the actor had to say about Kim’s fate in the AMC series.

Kim Wexler breaks up with Saul Goodman in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9

After Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) is killed in their apartment, Kim and Saul (Bob Odenkirk) have to compartmentalize his death and go about their lives in “Fun and Games.” Attending Howard’s memorial at HHM, Kim seems to stand by the narrative she and Saul created about Howard’s fictional drug use.

However, following Howard’s memorial, Kim makes drastic moves that alter her and Saul’s lives forever. She abandons her station as a lawyer and informs the bar she’s leaving the job. Then, Kim breaks up with Saul, believing they aren’t good for each other.

“I have had the time of my life with you,” Kim tells him in the episode, making the moment heartbreaking for many Better Call Saul fans. In the end, Kim could no longer justify the schemes she and Saul were pulling, especially when their latest resulted in Howard’s death.

Rhea Seehorn ‘had no input’ in Kim Wexler’s season 6 storyline

As Seehorn explained to Collider, she had “no input” when it came to Kim’s fate in Better Call Saul. “I only got the scripts one at a time, and I had no input,” she said. “Other than what they had said, [the] other writers and Peter Gould said from the beginning of it. And Vince Gilligan when he was co-showrunning, as well.”

Seehorn’s performance as Kim, which earned her a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series at this year’s Emmys, did impact the character’s overall storyline. “They do take in what you’re bringing to the performance and try to write to that, or write to what’s helping the story of what’s percolating and that kind of stuff,” she added. “But no, I didn’t have any direct input on what her trajectory was or what her end was. I did not know they would break up until I saw the breakup, and I did not know she would quit the bar until I saw that.”

Kim and Saul’s breakup scene is the first time the ‘Better Call Saul’ characters say ‘I love you’ on screen

Seehorn also recounted the “alarming” and “heartbreaking” scene to Rolling Stone. “It is not about two people falling out of love,” she told the outlet. “They still love each other deeply. That scene is the first time we’ve heard them say ‘I love you,’ even though I personally think they’ve said it to each other often off-screen before.”

She continued: “But to hear him say it for the first time in the show, and her response to be, ‘So what?’ — and not in a flippant way, but her saying that it can’t alter the erosion of who she is at this point.”

At that point, Kim realized “she loathes herself far more than she has ill feelings about [Saul].” Seehorn and Odenkirk spent a lot of time rehearsing that scene to get it right. “It was important to us to keep that energy of ‘where’s this going, where’s this going, please don’t go off a cliff,’ and then it goes off a cliff.”

