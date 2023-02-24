Taylor Armstrong Shares News About Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Kennedy

Taylor Armstrong will make history as the first Real Housewives cast member to cross over from one franchise to another. She and her teen daughter, Kennedy Armstrong, will appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Taylor was one of the original ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, appearing in the first three seasons as a cast member and returning for seasons 4 through 6 as a guest.

Armstrong took some time away from Bravo and became an advocate for survivors of domestic violence. She speaks publicly about the subject nationwide. And now she’s back, first on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and soon on RHOC Season 17 as a guest.

Taylor Armstrong and her daughter Kennedy will appear on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Taylor Armstrong and daughter Kennedy in 2012 | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Armstrong appears with an all-star cast on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, including Brandi Glanville of RHOBH, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley of RHONY, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks of RHOA, and Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson of RHOC.

Medley’s home in the Berkshires, Bluestone Manor, sees plenty of drama, including Armstrong feuding with Glanville.

Now Armstrong is joining two of her Girls Trip castmates in Orange County and is bringing along her 16-year-old daughter Kennedy.

“You will see Kennedy this season on RHOC,” Armstrong recently told a fan during a Q&A Instagram Story. “Hard to believe she turned 4 on season 1 of RHOBH, and she’s 16 now.”

Taylor Armstrong threw an infamous party for her daughter on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’

Kennedy Armstrong turned 4 during the first season of RHOBH. And her mom threw a notoriously lavish birthday party for the little girl.

The opulent bash had a Mad Hatter theme at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles. The $50,000 fête included extravagant table settings, mocktails for the kids, and cocktails for the adults.

A live band performed a song written for the birthday girl, and the party favors were diamond Barbie necklaces. There was also a photo shoot, and 4-year-old Kennedy got a puppy.

But even an ostentatious party couldn’t hide the rumors about Taylor Armstrong and her husband Russell Armstrong. They were said to be having financial troubles and that Russell was abusing his wife.

The ‘Real Housewives’ cast member opened up about her allegedly abusive marriage

“I knew in that moment that my life was about to change,” Taylor Armstrong told Bravo about the time when her RHOBH castmate Camille Grammer outed the alleged abuse at co-star Lisa Vanderpump’s tea party.

Armstrong said she was hesitant to join the show because of the turmoil in her marriage but hoped “the cameras might provide some protection.”

After season 1, she realized how unhealthy her marriage was but appeared in season 2. Once filming wrapped in 2011, Armstrong filed for divorce, citing verbal and physical abuse.

That August, Russell Armstrong died by suicide in a home he rented after their separation.

Better times were on the horizon. “My family life today is very happy,” Taylor Armstrong said with a smile. She’s been married to attorney John Bluher since 2014 and runs a foundation to help victims of domestic violence.

She’s also back on Housewives and recently shared some news with her Instagram followers. The TV personality posted a photo of herself with a sunset and wrote, “Watching the California sunset before this Oklahoma girl heads to film my first movie in OKC!”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.