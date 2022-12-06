‘RHOM’ Sources Claim Lisa Hochstein’s Estranged Hubby Lenny Has Money to Pay for Escorts But Not His Children

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her husband, Lenny are currently in the middle of a tumultuous divorce. As season 5 premieres on Peacock, Lisa’s legal team has filed a second “urgent” motion for temporary support. She claims that her estranged husband has cut off access to her American Express card — making it difficult for her to pay for necessities for the kids. However, he apparently has money to pay for escorts.

Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny | Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

‘RHOM’ star Lisa Hochstein says her husband Lenny has cut her off financially

In May, it was revealed that Lenny was divorcing Lisa after 12 years of marriage — and he was moving on with a new woman named Katharina Mazepa. According to Page Six, the famed plastic surgeon says he didn’t start dating the model until after he and Lisa split. But no matter the timing of his breakup and new relationship, Lisa has continued taking care of their two children — son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.

In court documents filed on November 16, Lisa claimed that Lenny hasn’t transferred any money into her account “in several months.” She says he took her car away, insisting that she had a “two-door” to transport their children. The reality star also claimed she tried to “buy diapers and food for the parties’ minor child,” but “the credit card was declined.”

“[Lenny’s] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support,” the documents allege.

Lenny Hochstein has the money to pay for escorts, but not his children claims inside sources

The RHOM star claimed that while she’s been struggling to take care of the children, Lenny has been spending a ton of cash and throwing lavish events. She says that she took the kids trick-or-treating in an Uber because he cut off her access to all of their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Lenny threw a $100,000 Halloween party. And according to a tip submitted to Bravos & Cocktails, the woman by Lenny’s side that night wasn’t his girlfriend, she was an escort.

“I have to laugh at everyone calling the escort his girlfriend. People think he’s rubbing in his soon to be ex’s face that he’s moved on but she isn’t a girlfriend. She’s paid. At the Halloween party, I was there, he was with different hired women. It’s a joke. Desperate attempt to look like a playboy. Playboys don’t pay,” the tipster shared.

Lisa Hochstein earns $30k per episode of ‘RHOM’

In her latest court filing, Lisa requested that the court establish temporary support and have Lenny maintain the “reasonable financial status quo.”

“[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties’ two young children?” read the documents.

Lenny’s legal team hasn’t responded yet to Lisa’s filing. But, in their response to Lisa’s first request for temporary support,” Lenny claimed that his ex was earning $30K per episode as one of the stars of Real Housewives of Miami. He also claimed that Lisa signed a prenup that required her to move out of their marital home within 30 days of a divorce filing — no matter who did it.

He says that Lisa “refused” to vacate their home on Star Island. And, he says he spent $455K on household expenses for his soon-to-be ex-wife and their two children.

In the RHOM Season 5 teaser video, Lisa apparently has a response to that claim. In the intro, she says, “You can try to take my castle, but you will never steal my crown.”

Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 premieres December 8 on Peacock.

