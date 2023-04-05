‘RHONY’ Alum Bethenny Frankel Admits to Cosmetic Surgery and Her ‘Not Natural’ Face

Bethenny Frankel was a part of The Real Housewives of New York City for many years, helping launch the show in its first season before departing after season 3, then returning in season 7 and remaining a main cast member through season 11. Frankel, like many other housewives, is no stranger to going under the knife, and she just opened up about work she’s had done.

Bethenny Frankel | Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bethenny Frankel starred on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

Bethenny Frankel rose to prominence in the public eye as a housewife on The Real Housewives of New York City. She was a part of the inaugural cast when the show launched on Bravo in 2008. She departed the hit series in 2010 after its third season. During her initial run on the show, she shared the spotlight with fellow housewives including Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Jill Zarin.

Just a few years later, Frankel returned to RHONY in its seventh season in 2015. She starred alongside housewives including Carole Radziwell, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer. She left the show a second time in 2019 after its eleventh season.

Bethenny Frankel admitted to getting cosmetic procedures

The Real Housewives often have cosmetic procedures, from Botox to surgery, to maintain a fresher appearance while on TV. Frankel took to TikTok in March 2023 to speak about the journey she’s had personally, while refraining from divulging the most intimate details.

“I want to tell you this is not all-natural,” she said while gesturing over her face.

“This is not natural,” she continued. “No face cream will make you look entirely different. There will be results, there will be improvement, drinking water, sleeping, not doing drugs, I guess going on a different food diet will change your appearance, but nothing will drastically change anyone’s appearance unless they get a little assistance.”

“So I will tell you that this is not all natural,” she went on. “The reason why I will not go into detail, because as a very good friend of mine with experience in the industry and in this conversation told me, you don’t owe anybody anything, because if you say you did one thing they’ll say you did something else.”

“I’m not going to be the quote-unqoute face of this, the spokesperson for this, and I don’t owe anybody a detailed explanation about everything I eat, how much I have sex, how much money I have, or everything I do. I will tell you it’s not all natural,” she concluded. “I told you that I’m open to anything and everything, and here’s the most important thing: I think I look I great. My daughter thinks I look great. My fiance thinks I lok great. So, I don’t give a good f*** what you think.”

Bethenny Frankel today

Since leaving The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel has been focused on other ventures. In 2020, she launched her own podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, where she discusses in detail many of the things she posts about on social media regularly.

In 2012, after her initial run on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel launched her own talk show, Bethenny. The show ran for two years before going off the air in July 2014.