‘RHONY: Legacy’ Cast Will Reportedly Not Include Ramona Singer

Real Housewives of New York is getting a reboot — and split into two shows. After a disastrous season 13 and a canceled reunion, a completely new cast will be introduced in the reboot of what will still be known as RHONY.

At the same time, some familiar faces that fans know and love will be back on RHONY: Legacy. The question is: who? Well, Bravo spoiler accounts are reporting that the Legacy cast has been set. And it doesn’t include Ramona Singer.

Some ‘RHONY’ fans called for Ramona Singer to be fired just like Jennie Nguyen

Back in January 2022, Bravo fired Jennie Nguyen from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after a few of her social media posts from the summer of 2020 surfaced. During the BLM protests and riots in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Nguyen allegedly posted and reposted memes and photos. Including some that included phrases like “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.”

When the news of Nguyen’s firing broke, many RHONY fans called for Singer to have the same fate after the disaster known as season 13. It was plagued by comments — both behind-the-scenes and in front of Bravo cameras — that were related to RHONY’s first black cast member Eboni K. Williams.

There was even a point in the season when Singer’s bestie Sonja Morgan claimed that she was posting pics with Williams to overcompensate for her true feelings.

“Ramona looking for more black women to take a picture with since the news about Jennie broke,” quipped one Twitter user.

The ‘Legacy’ cast will reportedly not include Ramona Singer

According to a post from Bravo Beez — and some info shared by Bravo & Cocktails — the new cast of RHONY: Legacy is reportedly: Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan.

In addition to leaving Singer out of the Legacy cast, the spoiler account also reported that Bravo has fired her from the Housewives franchise completely.

“BREAKING: Reality star Ramona Singer has reportedly been FIRED from #BravoTV’s hit show #RHONY. Singer will not be featured in the “legacy” cast nor will she be incorporated into the reboot,” the tweet read.

This news caused quite a fan reaction, with many comments actually supportive of Singer.

“Welp. It’s an end of an era. This is weird. Ramona is the best housewife of all time. The absolute funniest of all time. No one will ever take Ramona’s place,” one fan tweeted.

Will Jill Zarin and Luann de Lesseps really be part of ‘RHONY: Legacy’?

Despite the claim that Zarin and De Lesseps will be part of the Legacy cast, there have been reports that they will be left out. According to Celeb Buzz, Bravo is “just not that into” Zarin, while Radar claims that De Lesseps has been “pushed out” of the franchise.

However, this supposed insider information could just be mixed up with the fact that none of the season 13 RHONY cast members will return for the “reboot.” Fans will just have to wait for the official announcement from Bravo.

