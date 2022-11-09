‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby Dishes Luke Gulbranson ‘Summer House’ BravoCon Romance – ‘We’ve Been Texting and Talking’

Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac and Luke Gulbranson from Summer House ended up being one of the most buzzed-about romances at BravoCon – and they are only getting started, Darby recently revealed.

Darby and Gulbranson looked cozy at some of the BravoCon events and they recently reconnected in Washington D.C. alongside Summer House friends Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. So, what happened between Darby and Gulbranson at BravoCon, and did they start dating immediately? And what sweet comparison did Darby make when it came to her new love interest?

Ashley Darby from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ and Luke hit the BravoCon After Dark party together

Darby said she enjoyed Gulbranson’s company at BravoCon but they didn’t kiss. “Oh, we’re getting to know each other,” Darby recalled on Hannah Ferrier’s Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast.

Andrea Denver, Luke Gulbranson, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Teresa Giudice | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“So BravoCon was very innocent. We did the After Dark party together, which was incredible,” she added. They also saw Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras perform. “Tom [Sandoval], I don’t know their last names, but whoever Tom is who did the singing, I really thought we were at a Journey concert or something. It was insane. I was quite impressed. I thought I was going to be, like, a little funny, kind of goofy. Absolutely not. He was like a hardcore rocker, a great voice, everything.”

The ‘Summer House’ and ‘RHOP’ stars connected, but no kissing (at BravoCon)

She recalled having a great time with Gulbranson and other Bravolebs at the After Dark party. “So we were really feeling it and we dancing, having fun, she recalled. “And then afterward, we went to an after-party for Saturday Night Live … so we hung out there for a little bit. And then the following night was Sunday night.”

She hung out with Gulbranson and some of the Winter House cast. “Oh, so after the last night of BravoCon, Luke invited a bunch of Bravo people to this little Canadian bar that he knows,” she said. “So a bunch of people from Southern Charm and also from his show, Summer House. And we’re all just there hanging out, it was a bar full of Bravo people. I just had a great time and that was how we left it. So literally, like no kissing or anything.”

Ferrier seemed to be a little disappointed that Darby and Gulbranson didn’t hook up at BravoCon. “But we’ve been texting and talking so we’ll see,” she teased.

Ashley sees a lot of her grandfather in Luke

Gulbranson and Darby did meet up over the last weekend. Gulbranson posted a solo photo from D.C., but then later Darby shared a fun TikTok alongside Hubbard, Radke, and Gulbranson.

She told Ferrier that Gulbranson has the same qualities and sweetness as her grandfather. “He has a really good sense of humor. He’s very funny and he’s quite witty,” she said, noting how Gulbranson is extremely resourceful and handy.

“But my grandfather was very handy like that,” she shared. “Like the house that I grew up in, my grandfather built it. Growing up, he was always building things, fixing things, and chopping wood outside. So to see someone like that, I’m like, wow, like I recognize that.”

