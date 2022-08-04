‘RHUGT’ Season 3: Leah McSweeney Denies Those Elephant Dung Rumors, But Remains Mum On Why She Is Missing

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 has been in production on location in Thailand since mid-July. And star Leah McSweeney has found herself in the middle of some controversy. Rumors are swirling that she was forcibly removed from the set — and the country — because of an incident involving elephant dung.

But the Real Housewives of New York cast member has denied this report while remaining mum on why she is missing from the latest video clip from RHUGT Season 3.

Leah McSweeney is supposedly part of a star-studded ‘RHUGT’ Season 3 cast

After two very successful seasons on Peacock, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will be back for season 3 with a star-studded cast on vacation in Thailand.

“Following a wildly successful first two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Peacock has greenlit a third iteration with a brand-new group of Real Housewives fan-favorites,” the season 3 announcement reads. “This season, cross-franchise icons will come together as they jet off to exotic Thailand.”

Joining Leah McSweeney in the cast are Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, and Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Real Housewives of New York alum Tinsley Mortimer was also slated to be part of the cast. However, she had to drop out at the last minute due to “personal reasons.”

Getting caught up in elephant dung rumors

The RHUGT Season 3 cast started filming on July 17, and they have already started teasing fans on social media. But just a few days into production, a rumor emerged claiming that Leah had been removed from filming and banned from Thailand.

The Instagram fan account Bravo By Gays reported that Leah allegedly threw elephant dung at a castmate, which resulted in her being “forcibly escorted off the set” and “sent home early.”

Adding more fuel to the fire, a video posted on July 24 that introduced the RHUGT Season 3 cast as they strutted their stuff in Thailand didn’t include Leah. And it definitely got fans asking questions.

Will Leah McSweeney be part of ‘RHUGT’ Season 3?

Around the same time the cast video started circulating, Leah posted a birthday message to a friend on her Instagram Stories without any indication of her location. However, the streets of New York were shown in the video along with a non-alcoholic drink menu from a restaurant that was written in English.

It appears that she is back in the United States, and it doesn’t look like she will be a part of RHUGT Season 3. But, the rumors don’t end there. Because this was supposed to be a “Dynamic Duo” season — with two cast members from various franchise cities — there is a theory that Leah won’t be part of the cast because of Tinsley’s departure.

What’s more, there is a rumor from DeuxMoi that claims Tinsley didn’t drop out because of “personal reasons.” But instead will be part of the upcoming Real Housewives Legacy spinoff along with Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Dodd, Luann De Lesseps, and Jill Zarin.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 will premiere later this year on Peacock.

