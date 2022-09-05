Richard Gere Sold His New York Estate for 16 Times His Purchase Price Thanks to ‘Glee’ Creator Ryan Murphy

One of the many perks of a successful acting career: You can afford to live in the finest houses money can buy. Richard Gere doesn’t act much these days. But he still has more than enough cash from his heyday to live in an impressive estate in upstate New York.

After residing there for over 30 years, he decided to sell the property. Eventually, the buyer was revealed to be noted showrunner Ryan Murphy.

The Glee producer is far from the only notable figure to move to Westchester County recently. Learn more about Murphy’s new property and his famous neighbors.

Richard Gere called Pound Ridge home for over three decades

After Gere established himself in Hollywood, he bought a 49-estate in Pound Ridge, a town in Westchester County, New York, for $1.51 million in 1986. The main residence is an old three-story Colonial mansion spanning over 11,600 square feet. With eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the home features a library, sun room, breakfast room, chef’s country kitchen, and formal living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

The property also comes with several amenities. Gere, and now Murphy, have access to:

A private lake with a beach and an island

Horse stables and hilly, beautiful land to ride on

A soccer field hidden by a wall of trees and gardens

Guest houses

A pool and pool house

Gere put the house up for sale earlier this year after buying a $10.8 million place in Connecticut. Singers Paul Simon and Edie Brickell previously owned his new home.

Ryan Murphy’s new estate is one of several properties he owns

The buyer of Gere’s former estate was initially kept secret. But it was later revealed he sold the house to Murphy for $24.15 million. He got a deal on the place. The New York Post reported that when the compound first appeared on the market, it listed at $28 million.

The location is one of several high-profile homes Murphy has purchased. According to Rethinking The Future, he owns or has owned residences in Laguna Beach, Beverly Hills, Cape Cod, LA, and New York City.

Murphy’s distinct aesthetic choices are not exclusive to his professional life. Three rules define his renovation process and help him achieve his goal of “minimalist luxury.” The guidelines are:

Use materials you love rhythmically around the house. Keep open spaces decluttered so you can draw focus to certain objects in a room. Don’t use bright colors.

Murphy’s extensive resume over the past two decades allows him to pursue his design dreams to the fullest. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is valued at $150 million.

Westchester County is a burgeoning hotspot for celebrities

The American Horror Story creator isn’t the only big name moving to the Westchester area. In July, Matt Damon purchased a 13.5-acre home in nearby Bedford Hills for $8.5 million. The estate comes with a designer kitchen, saltwater pool, gym, coffee bar, pond, and stream. Amenities include a tree house, greenhouse, barn, and tennis court.

This small New York region is becoming a popular place for stars to reside. Fellow actors like Glenn Close and Bruce Willis live there, as do famous couples like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Martha Stewart, Ralph Lauren, George Soros, and Donald Trump also own property there.

What makes Westchester so attractive? The community is only 40 minutes away from Manhattan. Despite its proximity to a big city, Westchester is much less expensive than other celebrity-friendly environments like the Hamptons and has little traffic.

