The list of the richest ‘Real Housewives’ of all time is topped by two of the most polarizing to ever grace our screens — Diana Jenkins and Carlton Gebbia.

The dazzling world of Real Housewives has given fans an insider’s look into the lives of some incredibly affluent women. From extravagant lifestyles to businesses that rake in millions, the series showcases a diverse cast of powerful and intriguing individuals.

Here’s a look at the 15 richest Real Housewives, shedding light on their impressive financial successes. Interestingly, this list also includes two of the most unpopular wives of all time, revealing that fame and fortune don’t always translate to popularity.

Diana Jenkins $300 million

Diana Jenkins became part of the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its twelfth season. However, after her inaugural season with the popular show, the expectant mother declared her departure.

For those who tuned into that season, it wasn’t challenging to pinpoint reasons for disfavoring Diana.

Diana’s professional background includes her role as a creative collaborator and the principal proprietor of Melissa Odabash Swimwear. She also founded Neuro Brands in 2009 and remains the company’s chairman and CEO.

Carlton Gebbia $100 Million

Carlton Gebbia took part in what many consider a lackluster season of RHOBH — the fourth season. She became known for her ongoing disputes with Kyle Richards and her home, decorated with a gothic flair.

It’s fair to mention that viewers of the show didn’t take a particular liking to her.

Carlton’s professional endeavors included collaborations with her former husband in various fields, such as sports administration, fiscal services, and property dealing.

Kyle Richards $100 Million

Those familiar with RHOBH are well aware of Kyle Richards’ penchant for shopping. With a substantial net worth of $100 million, the reason for all those shopping sprees becomes clear.

Since 1996, Kyle has been united in matrimony with Mauricio Umansky, a thriving real estate professional. The duo is one of Bravo’s most prominent and influential couples, not to mention one of the richest.

Lisa Vanderpump $90 Million

Lisa Vanderpump, a previous participant on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stands as one of the most affluent among the Housewives.

Not only has she starred on RHOBH, but she also has her spinoff, Vanderpump Rules.

Alongside her spouse, she has amassed significant wealth in the hospitality field. The couple has taken ownership and managed an extensive range of restaurants, bars, and clubs.

Bethenny Frankel $80 Million

Bethenny Frankel, one of the initial members of Real Housewives of New York, requires little in the way of presentation.

With her business acumen, honesty, and propensity to voice what the audience often contemplates, she rapidly grew into a Housewife that elicited admiration from fans.

Outside of reality TV, Bethenny amassed her wealth with her brand, Skinnygirl, which she sold in 2011 for a whopping $100 million.

Camille Meyer $50 Million

Once identified as Camille Grammer, Camille has participated intermittently in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But she first burst onto the scene in the show’s inaugural season.

Her professional life has long been intertwined with the arts, encompassing roles as a model, actress, producer, and writer. She has also been responsible for some of RHOBH’s most astonishing and memorable moments over the years.

Dorit Kemsley $50 Million

Hailing from Connecticut, Dorit Kemsley stars in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and tied the knot with her husband PK in 2015, who also makes regular appearances on the series.

Beyond her earnings from the show, Dorit’s combined net worth with her husband stands at $50 million. This substantial wealth originates from her pursuits in fashion, collaborations with various brands, and Paul’s entrepreneurial efforts in business.

Margaret Josephs $50 Million

Followers of Bravo ought not to overlook Margaret Josephs from Real Housewives of New Jersey. Renowned for her forthrightness and ability to speak her thoughts no matter the circumstance, she excels in front of the cameras.

Margaret has a fashion brand, the Macbeth Collection by Margaret Josephs, which she launched in the ’90s and continues to flourish today.

Her substantial net worth of roughly $50 million results from her contributions to the show, her fashion enterprises, her agreement for a book, and her podcast.

Adrienne Maloof $50 million

Although absent from RHOBH for several years, Adrienne Maloof remains one of the most affluent ex-Housewives. Throughout the series, she maintained a clear and rational approach to the women. Still, she was never hesitant to express her opinions when necessary.

Adrienne accumulated her remarkable wealth through her family’s enterprise, depicted in the series. Alongside being an entrepreneur and a benefactor to charitable causes, Adrienne’s talents also extend to her roles as a designer and producer.

Heather Dubrow $50 Million

Heather Dubrow, a familiar face on Real Housewives of Orange County, has been united in matrimony with Terry Dubrow, a renowned plastic surgeon, since 1999. The couple is blessed with four wonderful kids.

Heather’s professional journey in acting has contributed to a joint fortune with her husband approximating $50 million. Her success includes prominent parts in TV series like That’s Life and Hawaii-Five-O.

Sutton Stracke $50 Million

The extent of Sutton Stracke’s wealth remained largely unknown to fans, despite glimpses of her extravagant lifestyle on RHOBH. But as it stands, her net worth is approximately $50 million.

Sutton’s financial achievements include owning an upscale store in West Hollywood and her philanthropic endeavors. Viewers of the Bravo network witnessed her invest more than $5 million in a new residence.

Yolanda Hadid $45 Million

Yolanda Hadid, widely recognized as the mother of famed supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, played a role in the cast of RHOBH.

In her earlier years, Yolanda embarked on a modeling career and tied the knot with Mohamed Hadid in 1994. The show captured the trajectory of her subsequent marriage to David Foster. This relationship also dissolved before she ultimately departed from the series.

Yolanda’s estimated net worth stands at an impressive $45 million.

Tinsley Mortimer $35 Million

Tinsley Mortimer became a member of RHONY in 2017, quickly rising to prominence as one of the franchise’s most triumphant women. However, she exited in the twelfth season to embark on a new chapter in Chicago.

Tinsley has an estimated net worth of $35 million. This substantial fortune has been amassed through various entrepreneurial pursuits encompassing fields like houseware, beauty, and travel, as well as through her trust fund, as described during her time on RHONY.

Kandi Burruss $35 Million

Audiences first became acquainted with Kandi Burruss through Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she has been a standout figure since the show’s second season. Having tied the knot with Todd Tucker, a previous producer of the show, in 2014, Burruss has become a force to be reckoned with.

Her remarkable financial success is attributed to her dynamic involvement in the music scene as a songwriter and a part of the singing group Xscape.

Jill Zarin $20 Million

Jill Zarin, an original member of Real Housewives Of New York, came into wealth following her marriage to Bobby Zarin, the proprietor of Zarin Fabric Warehouse.

After leaving the show, Jill hasn’t strayed far from the limelight, making appearances in various TV shows such as Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Her net worth has been channeled into benevolent causes and the launch of a fresh clothing brand in collaboration with her daughter, Ally.