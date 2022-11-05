Rick Ross’ House Has the Largest Residential Swimming Pool in the U.S.

Rick Ross has made a name for himself, not only as a successful rapper but also as an entrepreneur who has turned a successful music career into a fortune. He enjoys the lifestyle that goes with his impressive net worth, and Rick Ross’ house in Georgia proves it. Even though the hip-hop mogul can afford a mansion that stands out even among other celebrity houses, Ross doesn’t mind rolling up his sleeves and doing work on his sprawling estate, which boasts the nation’s largest residential swimming pool.

Rick Ross earned his way to the top

Rick Ross at his Promised Land Estate in Fayetteville, Georgia | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Named William Leonard Roberts II at birth, Rick Ross grew up in Florida. When he started his career as a rapper, he initially chose the name “Teflon Da Don” but later changed it to the stage name we all know today.

After an early controversy revealed Ross had worked as a corrections officer in a prison, seemingly at odds with his street cred, he recovered and soon made a name for himself as a rapper. He went on to release 12 albums and founded Maybach Music Group.

His success as a hip-hop artist has made him one of the world’s richest rappers. His net worth is reportedly an astonishing $45 million, Wealthy Gorilla reports. But he’s a big believer in giving back, saying, “How many people you bless is how you measure success.”

Of course, Ross doesn’t mind having a few other measures of success in his life as well. That includes his eye-popping house in Georgia.

Rick Ross’ house boasts the biggest residential swimming pool in the nation

Did you know that Rick Ross' mansion has the biggest residential swimming pool in the whole of the United States of America?



The 235-acre estate is considered to be the largest residence in the US state of Georgia #WatsUpTV #Rickross #house #swimmingpool pic.twitter.com/gIKeVZ4ujd — WatsUp TV (@WatsUpTV) August 17, 2022

According to The Richest, Rick Ross purchased a mansion that belonged to Evander Holyfield before the retired boxer ran into money troubles. Ross bought the property, called “The Promised Land,” for $5.8 million.

If that sounds like a lot of money for a house, consider everything this estate offers. The property sprawls across 235 acres, and the mansion covers 45,000 square feet. It has 109 rooms, including 12 spacious bedrooms and 21 bathrooms.

The property also boasts a dining room that can seat 100 people, a bowling alley, and a movie theater. If that’s not enough entertainment for you, the home also has an indoor pool and an outdoor pool. The outdoor pool holds a whopping 350,000 gallons of water.

It’s considred the largest residential swimming pool in the United States, which is fitting for the biggest private residence in Georgia.

Mowing his lawn offers the hip-hop mogul ‘a whole other level of peace’

Rick Ross. Richer Than I’ve Ever Been. Dec 10 ? pic.twitter.com/c5IA2nWPZI — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) November 5, 2021

Although Rick Ross enjoys the finer things in life, he’s also practical about expenses. According to Forbes, when he bought the Promised Land, several people told him that Holyfield had spent $1 million a year just to cut the grass on the huge estate. Ross had a better idea.

“I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor.” Rick Ross via Forbes

He bought the unit and added an attachment so he could mow a wider swath at a time. He also sprung for a closed, air-conditioned cab with tinted windows for privacy.

After trying his hand at lawn care, Ross realized the benefits went beyond saving money. He told Forbes that the chore gives him “a whole other level of peace, a whole other level of connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife.”

Ross enjoys his hard-earned fortune. But that doesn’t mean he’s too busy indulging himself to do some yard work.

