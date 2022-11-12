Rihanna Avoids Questions About Potential A$AP Rocky Wedding: ‘Lord, Have Mercy’

Despite being one of the most famous musicians and fashion moguls in the world, Rihanna is notoriously tight-lipped about her personal life. When asked about a potential wedding date for her and A$AP Rocky, the pop star deftly avoided giving out any details.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been friends since 2012

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. | Taylor Hill/WireImage

The musical couple has a very long history. In 2012, they debuted their first professional partnership, duetting Rihanna’s song “Cockiness (Love It)” for an MTV VMAs performance. Later that year, she sent a sympathetic message to the rapper on Twitter following the death of his father.

The following year, A$AP Rocky joined Rihanna on tour as her opening act. And she made an appearance in his “Fashion Killa” music video. However, both maintained that there was nothing romantic going on.

In a 2015 interview, A$AP Rocky said (via Us Magazine) a relationship “never happened” between the two of them, and that he was “looking forward” to keeping the pop star as a friend. The pair continued to hang out publicly, sitting front row at fashion shows and attending events together.

In 2019, they made their red carpet-debut at the Fashion Awards, sparking relationship rumors. Adding fuel to the fire was the 2020 confirmation that Rihanna split from businessman Hassan Jameel. They had been dating since 2017.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna continued to work together throughout 2020. The rapper appeared in an ad campaign for Fenty Skin. And the pair interviewed each other about the beauty industry for a GQ video. The rapper shared that one of the hardest parts about working with Rihanna was not cracking up all the time, saying that they were “so cool” with each other that “it’s just hard not to laugh” with her.

A$AP Rocky calls Rihanna ‘The One’

By the end of the year, fans were pretty positive they were in a relationship. In addition to being seen at NYC’s Beatrice Inn, the couple jetted off to Barbados for Christmas. The couple seemed totally in love, publicly talking about each other in interviews and continuing to spend time together. In a GQ interview, A$AP called her “The one.” Meanwhile, Rihanna gushed to Vogue about how much her mom was “charmed” by the rapper.

In January 2022, the couple confirmed they were expecting a child together. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in May of that year.

Rihanna responds to A$AP Rocky wedding rumors: ‘Oh Lord, have mercy!’

Now, fans are waiting for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to set a wedding date. In a recent interview with Extra, the mogul was asked about any future wedding plans. Her response? “Oh Lord, have mercy.” Rihanna then jokingly called for her PR representative.

There have been plenty of rumors about a potential wedding for the musical couple. Sources like Elle claim they’re already engaged, pointing to a large diamond ring the singer has been seen sporting.

Others claim they are planning a wedding in Rihanna’s native Barbados. The Sun posits the couple is planning to do it “quietly” and will only announce it “afterward.” There’s no evidence of an engagement or surprise wedding, but fans are on the lookout!

