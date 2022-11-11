Rihanna Compares Motherhood to Having a ‘Superpower’

Just months after giving birth to her baby boy, Rihanna is back at work with several major projects on her plate, including the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. And she’s crediting motherhood with giving her the “superpower” to take any challenge that comes her way.

Rihanna became a mom in May 2022

Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

In January 2022, Rihanna broke the internet when she announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The “Umbrella” singer shared the news with fans on social media, posting belly-baring photos with Rocky from a New York City photo shoot.

Rihanna gave birth to her baby boy on May 13, 2022. And as reported by People, she was smitten from the start.

“Rihanna barely leaves his side,” a source told the outlet. “She is a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard.”

At the time, the new mom didn’t “seem rushed to get back to work,” the insider noted. “Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different,” they added.

Rihanna says motherhood unlocks superpowers

Rihanna still has a lot in the works. Her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show dropped on Nov. 9, 2022. And a few months after that, she’ll be performing the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. When talking to Extra about why she finally agreed to do the show, the superstar credited motherhood.

“I feel like it was now or never, really,” she said. “There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.”

“I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back on stage,” RiRi added, noting she can’t wait to take the Super Bowl stage. “I’m a performer and I love it.”

When asked if she will be joined by any other famous acts, Rihanna remained tight-lipped. “I’m not telling you anything,” she mused. “Lips are sealed.”

Rihanna also revealed that being a mom has made her more patient

As Rihanna shared, becoming a mom didn’t only give her the superpower to take on new and exciting challenges. It also gave her a new sense of patience.

“I’m patient now,” she told Extra. “I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general — Your tolerance level goes down, but your patience goes up, if that makes any sense.”

The Grammy winner noted that she’s happier than she’s ever been. “It is crazy, it is amazing, it’s wild, it’s weird,” Rihanna mused. “It’s all of those things, all at once.”

“The best feeling, the best,” she added. “The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

