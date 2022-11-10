Rihanna Considers ‘the Obvious Next Step’ For Her Fashion Line: Baby Clothes

Rihanna is a singer and entrepreneur who has launched several successful brands, including Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty. But the superstar celebrity isn’t done building her empire. After becoming a mom, Rihanna is seriously considering starting a baby fashion line.

Rihanna debuted Savage X Fenty in 2018

Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. | Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Soon after Rihanna released her megahit song, “Work,” she took a break from music to build her various brands. In 2017, she launched Fenty Beauty — a makeup line offering innovative products that complement a wide range of skin colors. Then, in 2020, she debuted an accompanying Fenty skincare line.

In 2018, Rihanna delved into fashion with the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. Unlike other underwear lines, Rihanna’s collection complemented various sizes, shapes, and shades. And when talking to Elle, she revealed that she designed the brand to empower.

“I am a savage so everything I do is gonna be savage,” Rihanna said. “Savage is not about looking sexy, it’s not about the product — it’s all about you. It’s all about how you feel. You cannot fake sexy, what you need to do is find it. Clear all that negative s*** out, get to your sexy, and own it — that s*** is yours.”

Rihanna says a baby fashion line is next

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May 2022. And as Rihanna revealed to ET Online, he’s the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning,” the “Umbrella” singer shared. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

Rihanna also noted that her baby inspires her to sing and keep creating. And she revealed that he also gave her the idea to launch a baby fashion line.

“You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliche and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby,” she explained. “It’s, like, the obvious next step. But when I went shopping, that’s when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it’s hard! I got my own ideas.”

In the meantime, Rihanna launched ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’

Every year, Rihanna puts together a spectacular show to feature her lingerie designs. And she teased that this year, the Savage X Fenty show is a star-studded event fans will love.

“I wanted to do something dynamic and ridiculous and obnoxious and almost impossible [because] I love a challenge,” Rihanna told Extra. “Obviously, I just like to work harder for some weird reason… We pulled it off. We have an amazing team, amazing.”

“Production is beautiful,” she added. “I mean, even driving down to the set, it looks like aliens just took over an entire section of a mountain. It’s beautiful… Burna Boy, I can’t say too much, but his performance was really dynamic.”

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 hits Prime Video on Nov. 9. It will feature several notable celebrities, including Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp, and Lilly Singh.

RELATED: Rihanna Reportedly ‘Never Focused On’ Having a Baby But Being With A$AP Rocky Changed Her Mind