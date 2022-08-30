Rihanna Has Finally Sold Her $6.6 Million Hollywood Hills House at a Loss After a Series of Unfortunate Events

Chart-topping singer and self-made billionaire Rihanna has finally sold her Hollywood Hills house after four years on the market. The musician had more than her fair share of unfortunate experiences relating to the home. But after several attempts to sell or rent the property, it seems Rihanna‘s house has found a buyer.

Inside Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills house

Rihanna first purchased the contemporary Mediterranean-influenced mansion in 2017 for $6.8 million. According to Realtor.com (via the New York Post), the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home was built in 2015.

The home features high ceilings, arched doorways, and a home theater. There’s also a grand family room and a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen overlooking the Sunset Strip.

At just over 7,100 square feet, the space spreads across a triple-story main house and a separate guest house atop a detached two-car garage. The main house offers a celeb-worthy primary suite that comprises a bedroom with fireplace and Parisian-style wrap-around balcony, a sitting room with open views, and a luxury spa-style bathroom.

Despite its dreamy art deco design features and glam, open-concept living spaces, it seems Rihanna’s swanky digs just weren’t meant to be. The singer listed the home for sale and rent at the same time after she was victim to a string of celebrity-targeted break-ins back in 2018. Thankfully, Rihanna was not in the residence at the time. But the trespasser allegedly charged his phone, unpacked his bag, and even spent the night before his arrest, per TMZ.

And this wasn’t the only unfortunate development for Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills house. Initially, the lingerie mogul was unsuccessful in selling the mansion and sought out renters for the property in 2019. The residence was available to rent at a whopping $35,000 per month, per The Dirt.

Rihanna’s house finally sells after almost 4 years on the market

Rihanna first put the property on the market in December 2018 at just under $7.5 million, per Architectural Digest.

After taking it off the market to rent, the house was listed again in September 2021 at a higher $7.8 million. Finally, Rihanna found a buyer earlier this month — but at a significant loss.

The nine-time Grammy winner was only able to get $6.6 million for her Hollywood Hills mansion. That’s less than the $6.8 million she originally paid for the place in 2017. But after four frustrating years on the market, Rihanna was probably more than ready to ditch the property, even if she ultimately lost money in the end.

The Fenty founder has an extensive real estate portfolio

Rihanna has an impressive portfolio full of lavish properties around the U.S. and Barbados. The Fenty Beauty founder has also been known to buy and flip properties around the Los Angeles area.

In December 2020, Rihanna snatched up a historic Beverly Hills mansion for $13.75 million and the house next door, per Velvet Ropes. The 1938 estate boasts 7,628 square feet of living space as well as half an acre of land. With this house being within miles of her Hollywood Hills digs, it makes sense that she would want to downsize to just one California property. However, she does allegedly still own her Century City penthouse, where she spent most of the pandemic.

Rihanna’s latest attempt to unload her Los Angeles home is perhaps indicative of a big change in the “Diamonds” singer‘s life now that she’s a parent. Fans are speculating that after the birth of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child, she is looking to minimize her extensive real estate portfolio.

Rumors of Rihanna moving out of the U.S. first began after fans noticed she was frequently traveling to her beloved home country of Barbados. According to Travel Noire, the couple is looking to raise their son in the Caribbean.

In 2013, Rihanna purchased a $17 million home in Barbados’ capital city of Bridgetown where she grew up. The home reportedly has a full staff, including a private chef and a chauffeur.

