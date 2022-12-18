Rihanna Met Her Secret Half-Sister When She Showed Up at Her Door

Rihanna is one of the most famous individuals in the world. As such, it’s difficult for her life to remain private, try as she might. It’s widely known that Rihanna has two siblings with whom she is incredibly close. However, the billionaire has also been in touch with three of her other half-siblings, whom she has managed to keep away from the hounding spotlight. Rihanna found about about these family members in a strange way.

How Rihanna met her half-sister and learned about her other siblings

Rihanna attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. | Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is the eldest of three children born to her parents, Ronald and Monica Fenty. She and her younger brothers, Rorrey and Rajad, frequently hang out and spend time together, and they are Rihanna’s most known siblings.

However, there’s more to her family than that. Before Ronald met Monica, he had relationships with other women, leading to a few half-siblings for Rihanna and her brothers. Aside from Samantha, who the Fenty siblings previously knew about, Rihanna later met another half-sister, Kandy, when she showed up on Ronald’s doorstep. At the time, the future pop star was a teenager.

Kandy was raised by her grandparents after her mother relocated to the United Kingdom after giving birth to her. She didn’t know her father’s identity until she reunited with her mother, who told her about Ronald. This revelation resulted in her tracking him down and showing up at his house in Barbados.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ronald was “shocked” at the surprise, but he knew it was possible because he was “something of a lady’s man” when he was young.

Rihanna rose to fame after signing with Def Jam

Not long after this revelation, Rihanna began her rise to the top. After auditioning for producer Evan Rogers, he was impressed and invited her to the U.S. to record demos, which resulted in her signing with Def Jam in 2005. She released her first album, Music of the Sun, that year at the age of 17.

Her follow-up album, A Girl Like Me, helped solidify her status as one to watch out for. Both albums drew from her Caribbean upbringing and peaked in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200. Rihanna’s music began evolving when she released her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad, which had elements of dance-pop.

The album also saw her change her image into a sex symbol. Her collaboration with Jay-Z on “Umbrella” helped the artist win her first Grammy and made her an international superstar. Rihanna continued to experiment with her sound with later albums.

Her 8th album, Anti, displayed her creative control over her music following her exit from Def Jam. The singer is the second bestselling female music artist of all time, with more than 250 million in record sales.

Rihanna has a family of her own

Rihanna might have a big family with many siblings, but she recently began her own with rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair had been friends for a while, only confirming their relationship in 2021. In 2022, Rihanna broke the internet when she revealed she was expecting a child with her significant other.

Although she never focused on having children, her mindset changed when she met A$AP Rocky. The pair welcomed their son in May 2022, and she might just be getting started. According to her father, the singer intends to add two other babies to her little family.