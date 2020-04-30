Rihanna Once Said Lisa Vanderpump Is a Bad B*tch & Met Kyle Richards’ Daughter

Rihanna is a major celebrity. She’s also a woman of the people. Many Rihanna fans find her very relatable. Like many of us, she’s obsessed with Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Rihanna has been public about her love of the Real Housewives franchise. She actually admires Lisa Vanderpump very much. She also got the chance to meet one of Kyle Richards’ daughters.

Rihanna in a pink outfit | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rihanna on why she admires Lisa Vanderpump

To many, Rihanna is an icon. People like to emulate her fashion sense and the way she projects confidence. Interestingly, Rihanna seems to look at Vanderpump as an aspirational figure, calling her “goals AF.”

In 2018, Rihanna opined “Tell me who is a badder b*tch than Lisa Vanderpump! She’s goals AF!”

When asked why she feels this way about Vanderpump, Rihanna was very complimentary. She praised Vanderpump’s personal style, sense of humor, and focus.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandalova discuss variuos celebrities.

Rihanna said “She’s chic but still funny. She likes to be at home with her husband and then goes and handles her business. Maybe there’s a couple of thousand Birkins in her closet, but she’s still focused. I love that about her.”

Two of the stars of Vanderpump Rules had kind words for Rihanna. In 2019, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval discussed the singer’s love for the show. Madix says it’s “wild” to know Rihanna likes the show. Sandoval, meanwhile, said it’s “the most awesome compliment” to know Rihanna likes and tweets about their show.

Rihanna meets one of Kyle Richard’s daughters

Rihanna actually got to meet one of the daughters of Kyle Richards, a housewife who has been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for many years. Richards says Rihanna admitted to obsessing over her daughter. She said her daughter was confused when Rihanna approached her at a karaoke club. Richards didn’t specify which daughter she was discussing.

Kyle Richards on a couch | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Richards said “One of my favorite stories is my daughter was at a karaoke place and someone came in and there’s like a commotion, like a big entourage. She turned around and was talking to her friends and then she felt a tap on her shoulder and she turned around and it was Rihanna. And Rihanna goes, ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’ And my daughter started to cry and she goes, ‘I’m so confused, what’s happening?'”

Why does the ‘Housewives’ franchise have so many celebrity fans?

The Real Housewives can boast several celebrity fans, including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lawrence, and Elizabeth Moss. Richards has a theory as to why celebrities seem to like the show. She said it’s hard for celebrities to have a normal social life. As such, lots of them stay home and watch reality television because it gives them a peek into the lives of others.

Is Richards correct? Perhaps. It’s certainly true a megastar like Rihanna can’t socialize the way regular people do. It’s cool to know that she watches Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, just like many of her fans.

Also see: Rihanna Reveals Her Hit ‘S&M’ Reflects Her Relationship With Her Dad