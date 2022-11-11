Rihanna Says ‘Savage X Fenty’ Brand Is About Feeling ‘Represented’ and ‘Included’

Rihanna got her start in the entertainment industry as a singer, with plenty of hits under her belt. However, the artist has a pretty lucrative side career with her Fenty fashion brand. Rihanna recently discussed the Savage X Fenty fashion show and how the brand is dedicated to inclusivity.

Rihanna’s successful Fenty company, from lingerie to skincare

Rihanna is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The pop star launched Fenty in 2019 with the luxury fashion group LVMH. The company was named after Rihanna — her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. The fashion company sold clothing at first, but suspended sales in 2021.

Other aspects of Fenty include Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. However, it all started with the lingerie line Savage X Fenty, which launched in 2018.

Savage X Fenty is famous for being an inclusive, diverse line that offers all sizes. The models for the now-famous fashion shows reflect that, and Rihanna frequently asks stars to walk the runway, too.

Some of the biggest names that have taken part in the show include Lizzo, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, and Rico Nasty.

Rihanna wants Savage X Fenty customers to feel ‘represented’ and ’empowered’

For Rihanna, diversity and inclusivity are the most important parts of her lingerie line. In an interview with Extra, she explained she wanted to make sure anyone could wear items from the line.

“That’s important because I want to feel sexy and I want to feel represented,” the pop star shared. “I want to feel included. I want to feel like I don’t want to feel intimidated by what’s on the rack or what’s in [the] store or what’s online.”

Rihanna said that she thinks everyone has that “perspective” when they’re shopping, and that she doesn’t want to “deny anyone the experience to feel sexy or empowered.” That spirit of empowering everyone is going to be the Fenty brand “forever.”

Rihanna says the latest Savage X Fenty fashion show is ‘dynamic’

The latest show, Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, premiered on Amazon Prime on November 9. Rihanna praised the production team who helped her put the “dynamic” and “almost impossible” show together.

“We pulled it off,” she gushed. “We have an amazing team, amazing.” This year, some of the stars who walked the runway or performed at the show included Bella Poarch, Cara Delevigne, Marsai Martin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, and Winston Duke.

But the show is weathering its fair share of controversy, too. Another star who appeared in the show was Johnny Depp, who recently made headlines for his successful defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Heard alleged that Depp had abused her throughout their relationship, and many fans of Rihanna were disappointed that she would ask Depp to promote a line that is supposed to be about empowerment.

Neither Rihanna nor any representative from Savage X Fenty has made any statements regarding the controversy surrounding Depp’s participation in the fashion show.

