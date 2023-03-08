Riley Keough Drops Elvis Presley Easter Eggs in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough, who plays Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six, dropped several Elvis Presley Easter Eggs in the Prime Video series. What surprise elements from her famous grandfather did Keough use in the film? We have all the details.

Riley Keough and Elvis Presley | Prime Video/Getty Images/Frank Carroll/Gary Null

Riley Keough is Elvis Presley’s first grandchild

Elvis Presley’s first grandchild is Riley Keough. She was born to Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and her then-husband, Danny Keough, in May 1989.

She was the first of four children born to Lisa Marie, whose second child with Danny, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, was born on Oct. 21, 1992. In 2008, Lisa Marie welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, with then-husband Michael Lockwood.

Keough was raised by her mother to respect their family’s legacy in the entertainment business. In September 2007, Riley explained to Oprah Winfrey that while she knew who her grandfather was as a child, it wasn’t “this huge thing.”

As a result, Keough was able to grow into her own as an actor. However, she was always grouped as one of the Presley women alongside Lisa Marie and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

The trio, plus Harper and Finely, were last photographed together in June 2022 as they placed their handprints into cement at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood to celebrate the Baz Luhrmann film, Elvis.

In playing an aspiring singer/songwriter in Daisy Jones & The Six, Keough wanted to honor her famous grandfather. The film used several Easter Eggs to do so.

Riley Keough wore a replica of Elvis Presley’s guitar strap from the ’68 Comeback Special

In a critical moment when Daisy Jones takes the stage to sing and play acoustic guitar, Riley Keough accessorized her look with a replica of Elvis Presley’s guitar strap from his 68 Comeback Special.

A rep for Daisy Jones & The Six confirmed to People Magazine that the guitar strap is a replica of Presley’. It is called the New Yorker / the Woodstock model made by Ace Strap company.

The scene was set at the famous Troubadour club in Los Angeles, where Daisy Jones performs a song named “Two Against Three.” It is there that the patterned red guitar strap is visible.

Jimi Hendrix also notably wore that same guitar strap pattern during his set at Woodstock in 1969. The Aug. 18 set was the last of the festival.

While the instrument Keough plays does not belong to Presley, it is, in fact, her instrument. She told BuzzFeed, “I do have a fun fact that Daisy’s guitar is my guitar. It was my personal guitar, and I wanted to use it in the show.”

Other Elvis Presley Easter Eggs in ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

Riley Keough wears a coat made by Elvis Presley’s designer in the film ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ with Sam Claflin | Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

People Magazine also spoke to the costume designer for the series, Denise Wingate. Wingate worked with designer Love Melody for two costumes. Melody designed two jumpsuits for the king of rock and roll in the 1970s.

“She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show,” said Wingate to People Magazine. “One is a denim leather patchwork long coat, and the other a beautiful rust leather.”

“She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history,” Wingate continued.

Three Daisy Jones & The Six episodes are available to stream on Prime Video. New episodes will be revealed every Friday throughout March until all eight air.