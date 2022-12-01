Rin Tin Tin Appeared in Nearly 30 Films and Became Known as the Dog Who Saved Hollywood

Hollywood has long had an infatuation with dogs. Many movies that require a family pet almost always pivot toward canines as the preferred choice. And it’s easy to see why. Dogs are easier to train and are adorable to look at. However, this success and, by extension, the obsession with mutts can be indirectly attributed to dogs such as Rin Tin Tin. Rin Tin Tin appeared in nearly 30 films and became known as “the dog who saved Hollywood.”

The real Rin Tin Tin went from a rescue war dog to a movie star

Portrait of the canine actor Rin Tin Tin, a German Shepherd, sitting outdoors in a personalized canvas chair, Hollywood, California. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Before becoming a bonafide movie star, Rin Tin Tin was a puppy affected by the First World War (per Ms Mojo). His owner, an American soldier named Lee Duncan, rescued Rin Tin Tin from a bombed-out World War I shelter. While many would have just seen a pet, Duncan had other plans.

Believing his dog had a lot of potential on the big screen, Duncan took Rin Tin Tin back to the U.S. and taught him some tricks. He then began seeking silent film work for his pup. After talking to people, Duncan landed the German Shepherd a role in the 1922 film The Man from Hell’s River.

Under Duncan’s guidance, Rin Tin Tin performed exceptionally in the movie. The dog’s first starring role came the following year when he appeared in Where the North Begins. The movie was a huge success and opened doors for the pooch. He became a sought-after dog and even signed endorsement deals. Rin Tin Tin and Strongheart are credited for greatly increasing the popularity of German Shepherd dogs as pets and in films.

Rin Tin Tin had an impressive legacy

Where the North Begins was Rin Tin Tin’s third movie. But it was the one that turned him into an overnight star. The movie took full advantage of Rin Tin Tin’s “immensely expressive” face (per wbur). And the screenwriters used this to come up with dramatic scenarios for the pop.

Where the North Begins was produced and distributed by Warner Bros., who put up $73,000 to make it. The movie was a box office success, earning $441,000 and critical acclaim. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s success saved Warner Bros. from bankruptcy as it resulted in 26 more pictures with the pup. Thus earning Rin Tin Tin the nickname “the dog who saves Hollywood.”

Another rumor reportedly claimed that Rin Tin Tin frequently received thousands of fan mail every week and earned $6,000 a month in income from his projects. In her book about the dog, Rin Tin Tin: The Life and the Legend (per Arcade), Susan Orlean also claimed that Rin Tin Tin won the first Oscar for Best Actor in 1929.

According to Orlean, the win embarrassed the Academy, who didn’t want a dog bagging the award. So they reportedly held another round of voting to award a human actor. They then changed the rules to prevent animals from receiving nominations resulting in the award going to Emil Jannings.

Rin Tin Tin’s death made the news

Rin Tin Tin died on August 10, 1932, in his owner’s home in Los Angeles. Duncan wrote in his unpublished memoir that he heard his furry friend bark in a peculiar way, so he went to find out what was happening, only to find Rin Tin Tin lying on the ground.

Newspapers across the country published obituaries for the pup, with some magazines running features and writing articles about his life. Regular programming was also interrupted by a news bulletin announcing the dog’s passing.

Following his death, Duncan arranged for Rin Tin Tin’s remains to be sent to his country of birth. The German Shepherd dog received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

