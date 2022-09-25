Ringo Starr Revealed His New Hobby That Has Nothing to do With Music

Ringo Starr is one of the most famous drummers in rock ‘n’ roll history. He convinced Paul McCartney he was the perfect drummer for The Beatles when he nailed a complicated drum part, and the rest is history. The band got rid of their old timekeeper, put Ringo behind the kit, and became the biggest band in the world. Ringo still drums, but he picked up a new hobby that has nothing to do with music.

Ringo Starr has always been more than just The Beatles’ drummer

When he joined The Beatles, Ringo was at once the oldest and youngest in the group: The oldest by age but the last to join the band. Still, his impressive drumming skills anchored the band, and his distinctive playing helped define the Fab Four’s sound. Yet, Ringo was always more than a drummer.

Acting was a passion for Ringo. He acted in several feature-length movies aside from The Beatles films. His first feature without his bandmates allowed him to have an incredible experience watching an Oscar-winner look at a spoon.

When The Beatles broke up, Ringo started a solo career but also found a way to contribute to a classic album without playing the drums.

Music alone never satisfied his creative energy, and Ringo revealed he has yet another hobby that has nothing to do with music.

Ringo Starr’s new hobby is a lot messier than making music

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic scuttled plans to tour with his All Starr Band, but the side benefit is Ringo discovered a new hobby that has nothing to do with making music.

While perusing TikTok (yes, Ringo has a TikTok account), the drummer saw a video that ignited a desire to take up spin paining. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a canvas rotates while the artist pours paint onto it.

“I love it,” Ringo said of his new hobby, CBS reports. “That’s the magic of painting; you do something and then, ‘Wow, look what came out of it.'”

Ringo turned his home gym into an art studio to pursue his new creative outlet, per CBS. Though he’s created paintings in the past, spin painting is a new twist. His latest passion overlaps with music in only one way we can see– the canvas rotates on a turntable. Otherwise, Ringo’s newest hobby has nothing to do with making music.

Ringo’s artwork lives online

It's a paint job peace and love ?✌️️?????☮️ pic.twitter.com/wi5dzCdX33 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 4, 2016

Ringo once said getting older helped him learn more about himself. He’s learned a lot in his 80-plus years, and that includes what passions he likes best.

Painting isn’t a new hobby for Ringo. It’s been one of his creative outlets for years. A website displays a gallery of his works dating back to the early 2000s. Putting a brush to canvas is nothing new for him, but spin painting is Ringo Starr’s latest twist on a favorite hobby that has nothing to do with music.

