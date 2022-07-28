How Ringo Starr Became a Passionate Dallas Cowboys Fan

The Beatles member, Ringo Starr, is an American football fan — even if he switched up his favorite team throughout the years. His “big team” remains the Dallas Cowboys. This former Beatle shared that he almost bought a house in Texas because he supported the team.

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr became an NFL fan after spending time in the United States

Ringo Starr, drummer with the Beatles, pictured kicking a soccer ball (football) during filming of ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ | Chapman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In between writing his book and performing as a solo artist, Ringo Starr watches American football teams. That even includes the collegiate team Alabama, with Ringo Starr tweeting a picture of himself in a Roll Tide t-shirt.

This drummer also mentioned his support for specific NFL teams. In February 2022, Starr posted a picture with his family dressed in their Rams attire, captioning it, “We are the champions go. Rams go. Peace and love.” The tweet, complete with some peace and love-themed emojis, earned over 20,000 likes.

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr is a Dallas Cowboys fan (and a Los Angeles Rams fan)

What football team does Ringo Starr support? It’s a little complicated. While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host mentioned this picture and Starr’s support of American football. When asked if the Rams are “his team,” Starr said that while he’s in Los Angeles, that’s the group he supports.

“It came to a point with the Chargers and the Rams — you have to pick one,” the drummer explained. “I’m from Liverpool, where you have Liverpool and Everton, and the city is divided for one team or the other, and so my big team is Dallas [Cowboys].”

“In the middle of the 70s, I came into LA, and I was staying a while, and I went over to some guy’s house, and Dallas was playing, and I picked a team,” Starr added. The performer was so invested in the team (“and the girls”) that he went to Dallas to buy a house.

After shopping and buying a pair of boots, he went back on the plane. According to Smooth Radio, Ringo Starr splits his time living between Los Angeles and Monte Carlo, meaning he never made his Dallas house purchase.

How many songs did Ringo Starr write for The Beatles?

Aside from being a sports fan, Ringo Starr is known for his passion for music. He released music with George Harrison, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney. Together, they earned recognition for their unique rock sound and hits like “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Hey Jude,” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

Starr even earned songwriting credits for several Beatles songs. That includes “Don’t Pass Me By” and “Octopus’s Garden.” He collaborated with the other band members for the Let It Be track “Dig It.”

Later, Starr released “Photograph,” earning 20 million Spotify plays on the song. Music by the Beatles is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

