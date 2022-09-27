Ringo Starr Said He Was Angry for 20 Years After The Beatles Broke Up

Ringo Starr spent years of his life dedicated to The Beatles and found it difficult to cope after the band broke up. He explained that for two decades, he stewed about the end of the band and tried to cope with it using alcohol. He said that because of this, many of his post-Beatle years are a blur to him. These days, though, Starr says he’s dedicated himself to his health.

Ringo Starr joined The Beatles later than the other members

Starr joined The Beatles in 1962, replacing the original drummer, Pete Best. His bandmates quickly realized that he would be a good fit in the group.

I’ve got this great idea between 12 noon and 1 o’clock Saturday the 25th I want everybody on the planet to play a beatles. record. I’m going to play we can work it out peace and love ?✌️?❤️??☮️ pic.twitter.com/ZLT8QHEgcB — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 25, 2019

“The first few minutes that Ringo is playing, I look to the left at George and to the right to John, and we didn’t say a word, but I remember thinking, ‘S***, this is amazing,'” Paul McCartney told Rolling Stone in 2015. “Look, I love Led Zeppelin, but you watch them playing and you can see them looking back at John Bonham, like, ‘What the hell are you doing — this is the beat.’ You could turn your back on Ringo and never have to worry. He both gave you security and you knew he was going to nail it.”

Starr spent the next eight years with the band.

Ringo Starr said he was angry for years after The Beatles broke up

In 1970, after several years of rising tensions, The Beatles broke up. For some members, like George Harrison, the split was a relief. Starr, however, was upset.

“I was mad,” he said, per the New York Daily News. “For 20 years. I had breaks in between of not being.”

He explained that he began to rely on alcohol as a way to lessen his anger, which led to blank spots in his memory.

“I was drunk,” he said. “I didn’t notice … some of those years are absolutely gone.”

In 1988, however, Starr and his wife Barbara Bach entered rehab together, and he is now sober.

He said he has relaxed with age

In more recent years, Starr has thrown himself into maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He has allergies, so has always paid attention to his diet, but he converted to a vegetarian diet as well.

“I do live healthily,” Starr explained. “I’m a vegetarian and I eat a lot of kale and broccoli. And a lot of berries. It works for me.”

Today is vegetarian food art Thanks art piece peace and love. ?✌️??????✌️ pic.twitter.com/tWP6ra0BL2 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) November 25, 2017

He explained that he works out frequently and tries to stay as active as possible. Those around him have noticed the way his lifestyle changes have impacted him.

“Every time I see Ringo, he smells of kale,” joked Joe Walsh, The Eagles guitarist, and Starr’s brother-in-law.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

