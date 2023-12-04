The Beatles' Yellow Submarine is often cited as a classic children's film. Despite that, Ringo said kids hated some of his character's actions in the film.

The Beatles‘ Yellow Submarine is often cited as a classic children’s film. Despite that, Ringo said kids hated some of his character’s actions in the film. He also revealed that he felt more joy being in movies than the other members of the Fab Four. Regardless, the soundtrack of Yellow Submarine became a massive hit.

Ringo Starr said the Sea of Holes scene in The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ upset kids

During a 1981 interview with Rolling Stone, Ringo discussed the way he was portrayed in The Beatles’ movies. “I sort of became the one who always got into trouble,” he said. “You know, kids never forgave me for pressing the button that shot me out into the Sea of Holes in Yellow Submarine.”

In Yellow Submarine, the Sea of Holes in an endless series of black holes. It’s one of the eerier settings of a bright, family-friendly film. In the movie, Ringo picks up one of the holes and puts it in his pocket, commenting that he has a hole in his pocket. It’s not the best pun ever, but the movie is still cute.

Ringo Starr said he enjoyed movies more than the other members of The Beatles

Ringo discussed The Beatles’ entry into the film industry. “When we were asked if we’d like to make a movie, we said, ‘Are you kidding? Of course we’d like to. Doesn’t everyone want to make a movie?'” he recalled. “I just happened to be the one who enjoyed movies the most.”

Ringo’s enthusiasm was evident. “I used to get to the set early, and I’d say, ‘Put me on camera, man! Put me in front of it. I have a good time here!'” he remembered. “But they only put me up front in the next one [Help!] because of how I came across in the first one.” The plot of Help! revolves around Ringo getting a sacred ring stuck on his finger as a religious cult tries to get the ring back.

Ringo went on to have a decent film career in the 1970s. He appeared in cult classics such as Son of Dracula, Sextette, Caveman, and Lisztomania. In the latter, Ringo played the Pope! While he displayed a lot of range as an actor, he generally played comic roles.

How the ‘Yellow Submarine’ soundtrack and song who performed on the charts

The soundtrack of Yellow Submarine reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, staying on the chart for 25 weeks. The title track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for nine weeks.

The Official Charts Company reports Yellow Submarine reached No. 3 and lasted 10 weeks on the chart. Upon rerelease, it hit No. 60 and later at No. 8. The tune “Yellow Submarine” was released in the U.K. as a double A-side with “Eleanor Rigby.” The tracks originally peaked at No. 1 for four weeks. In the 1980s, the songs peaked at No. 63.

Yellow Submarine didn’t please all children but its soundtrack went on to become a major hit multiple times.