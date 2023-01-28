Ringo Starr Says He Still Suffers From Stage Fright, ‘I Have 30 Seconds of Fear’

Ringo Starr has been performing on stage for over 60 years since he began his career with The Beatles. However, the British drummer said he still experiences stage fright, even if the fear disappears shortly after taking the stage.

Ringo Starr continues to tour with his All-Starr band

Ringo Starr | Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Starr joined The Beatles in 1962 after the band struggled to find the perfect drummer. While still a pivotal member of the band, much of the attention was often on Paul McCartney and John Lennon as most of the songs were written and sung by them. When The Beatles ended in 1970, each member went in their own direction, including Starr.

After releasing several solo albums and songs, Starr formed the All-Starr band in 1989, who he continues to tour with today. However, unlike most bands, the All-Starr band consists of a constantly rotating set of musicians. In an interview with USA Today, the “Octopus Garden” singer explained why he decided to have a constantly changing band.

“Someone asked somebody to ask me, ‘Would Ringo go on tour?’” Starr said. “I didn’t have a band, but I said yes. Then I said, ‘What have I said yes to?’ So I had to start calling people like Dr. John and Billy Preston, and Levon Helm. The first band had three drummers. I was so insecure. … But then everybody was saying yes. I had to close up my phone book. Then I decided we’re going to change the whole band every time. You have to have hits, that’s part of the deal. I’ve had some really incredible players and several who didn’t want to put in 100%.”

Ringo Starr still struggles with stage fright

Despite performing on stage for multiple decades, Starr still gets the jitters before going on stage. The drummer said his “aim is to be Frank Sinatra,” but unfortunately, he isn’t as smooth. However, the fear goes away once he gets on stage in “30 seconds.”

“It’s like, oh, God, it’s not going to work. My brain takes over. That’s why I run on stage. My aim is to be Frank Sinatra and just stroll on, like ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I saw him once, and I wish I could do that. He started singing behind the curtain, so relaxed. He was so great. I still haven’t managed to do that. I have a moment of fear, and then I run on, and as soon as I grab that mic, I’m home. It all just fades away and we’re there to have fun.”

Starr is going back on tour in 2023

Ringo Starr announced a 2023 tour. We found tickets for all concerts. https://t.co/f0ARlpopzv pic.twitter.com/iJvtqWq5hc — New York Post (@nypost) January 13, 2023

After canceling his 2022 tour due to COVID-19, Ringo is going back on the road in 2023. The tour begins on May 19 and ends on June 17. The locations are primarily on the West coast, and the All-Starr band will consist of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Ringo shared on his website. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.