Ringo Starr Left The Beatles Because He Felt Left out, Then Learned the Other Members Felt the Same Way

George Harrison temporarily left The Beatles, as seen during their Disney+ documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back. Ringo Starr confirmed that he walked away from the group before that after feeling like the other three members were “really close.”

Ringo Starr appeared as the drummer for The Beatles

Along with George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon, Ringo Starr is one of the featured artists in the Beatles. These artists broke records in the UK and overseas, making history with their unique rock music and massive fan base.

It wasn’t always easy for the band members, as Ringo Starr confirmed he left the Beatles while working on The White Album.

Ringo Starr felt like the other three members of The Beatles were ‘really close’

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the drummer elaborated on his experience with the Beatles. He sometimes felt like an outsider, even temporarily leaving the band in the late 1960s.

“On the White Album, I left the band,” Ringo Starr began. “And I left the band because I didn’t think I was being part of it and I wasn’t playing great, and you know, I always was that guy… I went and knocked at John [Lennon]’s door, and I said, ‘man, I feel you three are so close, and I’m out of it,’ and he goes, ‘I thought it was you three.’”

“Then I went to Paul [McCartney’s door],” he continued, “and I said ‘hi man, yeah, you know, I’ve got to tell you I feel like I’m not part of the band and I’m not playing good,’ and I said ‘it’s you three are really close’ and he says, ‘I thought it was you three.’”

As seen in The Beatles: Get Back, Harrison also temporarily left the group after the other Beatles didn’t listen to his ideas. That was particularly true of “I Me Mine,” later included in the group’s Let It Be.

Of course, Lennon and McCartney were the primary songwriters for the group, credited with hits “Hey Jude,” “Yesterday,” and “Penny Lane.” Harrison did earn songwriting credits for some Beatles originals and eventually returned to the band for their rooftop performance.

Which Beatles songs were written by Ringo Starr?

Starr only has two solo songwriting credits — “Octopus’s Garden” and “Don’t Pass Me By.” According to BeatlesFAQ, he appeared as a joint collaborator for songs like “What Goes On,” “Dig It,” “Maggie May,” and “Flying.”

Years later, Ringo Starr branched off to release music as a solo artist, as did most band members. “It Don’t Come Easy” earned over 20 million Spotify plays, while “Photograph” holds over 30 million plays on the music service.

The drummer created the live album, Ringo Starr and Friends. He and McCartney continue to perform live concerts as solo musicians. Music by The Beatles is available on most major streaming platforms.

