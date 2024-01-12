Ringo Starr revealed what he thought when he first heard Nirvana and what he thought of Kurt Cobain in particular. In the same vein, Cobain named his favorite Beatle.

The Beatles and Nirvana are two of the most acclaimed and essential rock bands ever. Ringo Starr revealed what he thought when he first heard Nirvana and his opinion of Kurt Cobain in particular. In the same vein, Cobain named his favorite Beatle.

Ringo Starr said Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain ‘had so much emotion’ and was deeply sincere

In a 2019 Rolling Stone article, Ringo and Nirvana’s Dave Grohl interviewed each other. Ringo revealed what he thought the first time he heard Nirvana. “Absolutely great, and the man himself [Kurt Cobain] had so much emotion,” he said. “That’s what I loved. I’m an emotional guy.”

Ringo emphasized the sincerity of Cobain. “No one can doubt Nirvana, ever,” he said. “And who knew he’d end up where he ended up. I don’t think anyone who listened to music with any courage could doubt him, ’cause he was courageous.”

Ringo Starr said the Nirvana frontman was 1 of several musicians to meet the same fate

Ringo ruminated on Cobain’s life and death. “I don’t know the end story, and it’s not about him, and we lose a lot of people in our business early,” he said. “And you think, ‘How harsh must it have been?’ I mean, ‘Why don’t you call me?’ You never know.”

Ringo discussed the 27 Club, an alleged phenomenon where famous musicians die at 27. Prominent members of the 27 Club include Cobain, Janis Joplin, The Doors’ Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and The Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones. “This is the famous 27-year syndrome,” Ringo said. “A lot of them went by 27, like it’s that number — what, had they got it all in by then? Or maybe that’s just the way God planned it; I don’t know.” Ringo compared Cobain’s death to that of John Lennon, though John died when he was 40.

Grohl remembered his reaction to Cobain’s death. “So it was tough for a while, but I realized that it was important for me to continue with life,” he recalled. Grohl revealed he used his music to heal. The Foo Fighters frontman revealed that music saved his life multiple times.

Why Kurt Cobain preferred The Beatles’ John Lennon to Paul McCartney

Ringo had plenty to say about Cobain, and Cobain had plenty to say about The Beatles. During a 1994 interview with Rolling Stone, Cobain said he was a huge fan of the Fab Four. He particularly admired John, saying the “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” singer was his favorite Beatle, no contest. The grunge star felt he could relate to John because he was “disturbed.” By contrast, Cobain called Paul McCartney “embarrassing.”

Cobain read books that portrayed John as a lonely person who was imprisoned by his own fame. Cobain noted that John loved Yoko Ono and their son, Sean Ono Lennon, but he couldn’t leave his apartment. The “Smells Like Teen Spirit” star wished the public would learn to change how it interacted with celebrities.

Ringo admired Nirvana, and Cobain admired The Beatles.