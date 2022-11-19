How Ringo Starr’s ‘EP3′ Relates To Thanksgiving, According to the Beatles’ Drummer

Ringo Starr often advocates for “peace and love” with his solo music — EP3 is no exception. This collection, originally released in September 2022, has a vinyl version available for purchase just in time for Thanksgiving. Here’s why the former Beatles member thought that was appropriate.

Ringo Starr released his third EP with songs ‘World Go Round’ and ‘Everyone and Everything’

Some know him as the Beatles’ drummer. Ringo Starr is also a solo artist and songwriter, creating songs like “Photograph,” “It Don’t Come Easy,” and “Only You (And You Alone).” In 2022, the musician released his third EP.

EP3 features four new tracks, available as of November 2022 on vinyl. The original EP was available for CD purchase and streaming in September, including “World Go Round,” “Everyone and Everything,” “Let’s Be Friends,” and “Free Your Soul.”

Ringo Starr said the ‘beautiful message’ of ‘Everyone and Everything’ relates to being thankful

As the latest project of the former Beatles member, Ringo Starr shared his thoughts on EP3 and its vinyl release.

“I had so much fun making this record, and I love that the vinyl and this video for it are coming out as we head into Thanksgiving,” Ringo Starr said in a press release. “As I’ve said before, every song on this EP relates to Peace and Love.”

One song from the collection, “Everyone and Everything” was written by Linda Perry, with the new music video now available on YouTube.

“Ringo as a member of The Beatles was my main inspiration for learning to play a musical instrument (drums) as a young boy in the late 1960s,” one YouTuber commented. “Now that I’m in my 60’s, Ringo still inspires me along with millions of others with his music, energy, positivity, kindness, and charisma.”

“Everyone and Everything,” in particular, reminds listeners to be “thankful, according to the drummer. He added that the “beautiful message” includes being “giving, to be more peace and loving.”

“I feel we really captured the positive energy of the song in this video, it was so great working with Kii and I loved filming on the beach,” the artist continued. “I hope this brings everyone joy, peace, and love as we start heading into the holidays.”

Ringo Starr wrote music for the Beatles

Of course, Ringo Starr is best known for his work with the Beatles, appearing as the drummer for the rock band, performing hits like “Twist and Shout” and “Yesterday,” and co-writing “Octopus’s Garden” off Abbey Road.

He starred in the recently released Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back. Later, Paul McCartney reunited with Ringo Starr for his album Give More Love.

EP3 remains available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019 will also be available on most major streaming platforms beginning November 2022.

