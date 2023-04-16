Ringo Starr’s Response to John Lennon’s Claim He Was Jesus Showed How Much The Beatles Needed Him

Ringo Starr was the last musician to join The Beatles, becoming a part of the band two years after the other members. He had the fewest writing credits, which often leads people to overlook his contributions to the group. Beyond his significant musical contributions, Starr’s temperament made him a vital band member. His response to John Lennon’s drug-fueled claim that he was Jesus Christ proved this.

Ringo Starr | Michael Putland/Getty Images

Ringo Starr undervalued his contributions to The Beatles

While discussing the creative talents of The Beatles, Starr said that he struggled as a songwriter.

“I’m not the creative one. I know that,” he said, per The Beatles: The Authorized Biography by Hunter Davies. “But people expect I must want to be. They write and say why don’t I try. I did try a couple of years ago to write two little songs, but they were such pinches, without me really realizing it.”

He admitted that he felt left out as the member of The Beatles with the fewest writing credits. He also said that the compliments he received on his drumming could mostly be redirected to his bandmates.

“I do sometimes feel out of it, sitting there on the drums, only playing what they tell me to play,” he said, per Ringo: With a Little Help by Michael Seth Starr. “Often when other drummers of groups say to me that was great, that bit, I know the others have usually told me what to do, though I’ve got the credit.”

People have often overlooked Starr’s contributions to the band, turning him into the butt of a joke. It appears that he, to a certain extent, shared this opinion of himself.

Ringo Starr proved that he was a necessary part of The Beatles with a dry comeback

Starr undoubtedly was a necessary musical component of the band; many drummers have listed him as a key influence on their playing. Beyond this, though, his temperament was essential to the functioning of the band.

During one meeting at Apple Corps, Lennon addressed his baffled bandmates while high on LSD.

“I am Jesus Christ,” he said, per Rolling Stone. “I have come back again.”

Starr didn’t bat an eye.

“Right. Meeting adjourned,” he responded. “Let’s go and have some lunch.”

The Beatles was a band full of egos and tempers, but Starr managed to remain level-headed regardless of what was thrown at him. He was, for the most part, able to maintain a cool head even when his bandmates were fighting. They needed this anchoring presence.

John Lennon later showed the drummer his appreciation by giving him a song

Lennon has falsely been attributed with saying that Starr wasn’t even the best drummer in The Beatles. He did insult Starr’s solo efforts, but he was mostly respectful of his bandmate. He even gave Starr the song “I’m the Greatest,” knowing that it would be better suited for him than anyone else.

“‘I’m the Greatest.’ It was the Muhammad Ali line, of course,” Lennon told Playboy. “It was perfect for Ringo to sing. If I said, ‘I’m the greatest,’ they’d all take it so seriously. No one would get upset with Ringo singing it.”