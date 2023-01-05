RM Is Not Sure ‘What’s Going to Happen in 2025’ When BTS Returns

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS are currently focusing on solo promotions while each member fulfills their military service. Jin was the first member to enlist at the end of 2022. As of right now, BTS plans to reunite as a group in 2025. During the first episode of Suga’s talk show Suchwita (슈취타), RM discussed BTS’ plans to reunite in 2025.

BTS | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

BTS will reunite ‘as a group again around 2025’

In South Korea, most able-bodied men are required to enlist in the military between the ages of 18 and 28 years old. The members of BTS were granted a deferment which allowed them to delay enlisting until they are 30 years old

On Oct. 17, 2022, BTS’ label Big Hit Music released a statement announcing the band’s plans to complete their military enlistment.

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” Big Hit Music wrote in the statement.

In the statement, Big Hit Music shared that fans can expect Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to reunite as BTS sometime in 2025.

“Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” reads Big Hit Music’s statement.

RM brought up BTS returning in 2025

On Dec. 5, 2022, RM appeared on Suga’s talk show Suchwita to discuss his new solo album Indigo. During the talk show episode, Suga brought up BTS’ proposed reunion date in 2025.

“Let’s talk about 2025 now, then,” Suga said.

“Wow, that’s in a long time,” RM said. “In 2025, I will have completed my military service and will have started to grow my hair again.”

He continued, “I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2025, but if I come back to work early I was thinking that maybe I could prepare some songs before the other members came, for BTS or for me.”

With a laugh, RM added, “But I’m not sure, because I’m not there yet.”

Suga thinks it is hard to predict BTS’ future

After RM shared his thoughts, Suga admitted it is difficult for him to accurately predict what will happen in the future.

“I think this is why it’s hard for us to talk about what we’re going to do in 2025,” Suga said. “We’re always like that. The minute we say ‘There’s no way that’s going to happen’ we start worrying.”

RM seemed to agree, and admitted that BTS promoting together again would be “ideal.”

“No matter what happens, in 2025 if we all come back together and promote as a full group that’d be great… really. I think that’s ideal.”

He then shared how BTS came up with the proposed reunion date of 2025.

“We talked about how 2025 would be the year most of our members complete their service, and it’s also a very monumental year. The Most Beautiful Moment in Life would turn 10 years old, so then we’re probably going to be able to do something,” said RM.

He added, “I think we’re going to try and keep that promise.”

Of course, no one can predict the future, so RM and Suga’s hesitation to talk in absolutes is understandable. However, it is clear that at this point in time, the members of BTS are hoping their plan works out.