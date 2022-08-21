‘Road House’: Patrick Swayze Broke His Ribs While Filming the Big Fight Scene for 5 Days Straight

Despite Road House’s poor performance at the box office and with critics, the film became a classic of the ’80s action film genre. Full of cheesy one-liners and realistic fight sequences, Road House won viewers’ hearts through cable viewings and produced high VCR sales following its release in 1989.

For Patrick Swayze — best known for his role opposite Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing — Road House became a major win. But he paid a price for it, breaking two of his ribs during the film’s big fight scene.

Road House star Patrick Swayze films a scene for the 1988 film | United Artists/Getty Images

‘Road House’ fight scenes were more realistic than you think

Road House may seem like a good bit of fun for viewers, but the actors took their jobs seriously. So seriously that, when it came to the big fight scene between Swayze’s Dalton and his unspoken enemy, Jimmy, played by Michael Teague, the actors agreed not to pull their punches.

In an interview for Mel Magazine, Teague recalls Swayze proposing to “not cheat the audience” and asking Teague, “What do you say let’s just rock ’n’ roll?”

Teague agreed and, from that point forward — through the scene’s five days of filming and 70-plus takes — most of what the audience sees on film is legitimate fighting.

Road House’s fight trainer, Benny Urquidez clarifies, telling Mel Magazine, “Hits to the face were picture shots, not real hits. But the body shots, kicking Patrick to the tree, that’s a thrust kick, those were solid hits. Real hits.”

Likewise, when Jimmy picks up a nearby fallen log in the scene and launches it at Dalton, both the log and its impact were real. Swayze broke two of his ribs in the fight and severely injured his knee, while Teague came away with a broken eye socket, reports Express.

Patrick Swayze’s ‘Road House’ injuries led to ‘Ghost’

Because of the injuries Swayze sustained during filming, the actor could not accept multiple offers for follow-up action roles after Road House. Swayze had to turn down two attractive offers: one to star opposite Rocky star Sylvester Stallone in Tango and Cash and the other to play Mike Harrigan in Predator 2.

Instead, Swayze moved on to 1990’s Ghost starring opposite Demi Moore. IMDb points out that Swayze’s injuries “ended up being a blessing in disguise. Ghost ended up being a big hit, and received critical acclaim.”

Tango and Cash as well as Predator 2 didn’t measure up to the horror-comedy hit.

Amazon’s ‘Road House’ remake with Jake Gyllenhaal

Now, Road House is getting a remake thanks to Amazon Prime. Featuring Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal as Road House’s new Dalton, the studio has pitched the story as “reimagined.”

Variety reports, “The new take stars Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys.”

We’re open for business! Jake Gyllenhaal is set to lead as Dalton in a reimagined ‘Road House’ movie alongside Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Lukas Gage. pic.twitter.com/DM7E8oA1vG — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) August 2, 2022

Starring alongside Gyllenhaal is two-time UFC Champion, Conor McGregor, who will make his film debut. With McGregor serving as one of the MMA organization’s most popular fighters ever, the skilled mixed martial artist will likely deliver some blows in the movie.

Though his role has not been revealed yet, many assume McGregor will replace Teague as Jimmy. However, as none of the actors’ roles have been officially named yet, Dalton’s buddy, Wade Garrett, is still a possibility.

Previously played by the incredible Sam Elliott, T3 describes Garrett as a character with “high-wattage charisma, relaxed manner and way with a one-liner” but notes that “[Garrett] also kicked a lot of ass.”

As Gyllenhaal’s Dalton is supposed to be former UFC, it would make sense to see McGregor cast as Garrett, possibly creating a bond that would be similar to Dalton and Wade’s original brotherhood. If McGregor indeed plays Dalton’s enemy, Jimmy, hopefully, this time around, the injuries will stay at a minimum.

