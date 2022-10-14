Robbie Coltrane: 7 Roles Beyond ‘Harry Potter’ and Where to Stream Them

To Harry Potter fans of all ages, Robbie Coltrane will always be Hagrid. He appeared in all eight films as the Hogwarts gamekeeper, but Coltrane had a long and storied career before and after Harry Potter. Coltrane died Oct. 14 at the age of 72, but leaves behind a wealth of comedy, drama and action. Here are 7 more great roles to commemorate Coltrane.

Robbie Coltrane | Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

Before ‘Harry Potter,’ Robbie Coltrane was in the James Bond franchise

Coltrane appeared in two of Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond films. He would be one of the franchise’s rare returning characters between films outside of Bond, M, Q and Moneypenny. Both of the Bond films in which Coltrane appeared are currently streaming on Prime Video.

In 1995’s Goldeneye, Brosnan’s first entry, Coltrane played Valentin Zukovsky, a Russian contact who can arrange a meeting with the evil Janus Syndicate. Valentin returns in Brosnan’s third film, 1999’s The World Is Not Enough, in a more substantial role throughout the film. Valentin is helping the villain launder money through gambling at his casino, but he ultimately helps Bond.

Valentin was an awesome role for Coltrane. It would have been nice to see him appear again, although Brosnan only made one more film. Casino Royale rebooted the series with Daniel Craig, although Judi Dench still returned as M.

Robbie Coltrane did lots of TV drama

Coltrane starred in the British mystery series Cracker for five seasons, four of which ran from 1993 – 1996. The fifth came a decade later. Coltrane played criminal psychology Dr. Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald, who consulted for the Manchester Police. Cracker is streaming on Britbox.

2016’s National Treasure was even darker. Nothing to do with the Nicolas Cage historical adventure, National Treasure stars Coltrane as a beloved celebrity whose daughter (Andrea Riseborough) accuses him of sexual abuse. National Treasure is streaming on Hulu.

We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/CCofb6BMo6 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) October 14, 2022

These shows are not for the Harry Potter kids, but when they grow up they might appreciate seeing the dramatic side of Coltrane.

Before ‘Harry Potter’, Robbie Coltrane was a known comedian

Coltrane had perhaps the longest career in comedy prior to Harry Potter, and you could say he was even comic relief in the Bond films. We’ll just highlight four of his comedy rules.

Nuns on the Run starred Coltrane and Eric Idle as criminals who hide out in a convent after they steal money from their boss. Coltrane satirized the church again in The Pope Must Diet as a mistakenly appointed pontiff. The film was so controversial they had to change the original title, The Pope Must Die. Neither film is streaming so you’ll have to find a DVD.

Coltrane met America’s family the Griswolds on their European Vacation. At a hotel’s public bathroom, Coltrane gets excited that Ellen Griswold (Beverly D’Angelo) is coming onto him. The sequel is streaming on Netflix. Coltrane also appeared in the BlackAdder Christmas special and an episode of the series. The Christmas special is available to rent on Vudu and the series is streaming on Hulu and Britbox.

