Robert Downey Jr. Once Improvised When Tom Holland Made a Mistake on Set

The Marvel Cinematic Universe features notable lines performed by stellar actors. It’s therefore easy to assume that every scene is performed as per the writers’ guidelines sparing zero room for any surprises. Yet this is far from the truth; actors occasionally flip the script, offering a personal touch to the characters they’re playing.

Successful improvisation is down to the chemistry between actors. Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.’s chemistry was easy to see right from the get-go. Their ability to sublimely play off another was evident from their characters’ first scenes in Captain America: Civil War when Peter Parker was recruited into Team Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. covers for Tom Holland in ‘Captain America: Civil War’

(L-R): Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

In the commentary for Captain America: Civil War, we learn quite a bit about the first meeting between Peter Parker and Tony Stark. This scene is a contender as a fan-favorite moment because of its hilarity and the excellent piece of character work done. And one of the funniest incidents within that scene and possibly the whole movie wouldn’t have happened if Holland hadn’t forgotten to create space for Downey Jr. as they talked in Parker’s bedroom.

Mr. Stark goes to sit on the bed, but Peter forgets to move and blocks Tony. Downey Jr. reacts by saying: “I’m gonna sit here, so you move the leg.” Marvel Studios News cites director Anthony Russo’s comments about the piece of improvisation:

“Tom forgot the blocking of the scene, and of course, that’s Robert staying in character telling him, ‘You’re supposed to move now so I can sit on the bed,'” said Russo. “Not only does he use it, but he uses it in a way that’s really entertaining and fun. That’s such a dexterous and inventive move on an actor’s part.”

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’s hug scene

This scene was not the only time the two went off-script. In a 2017 press interview, Holland revealed the hug in Spider-Man: Homecoming was completely improvised.

The scene happens when both Peter and Tony are seated in the back of a car. Stark goes to open the door for the young web-slinger. But Peter mistakes this gesture for affection and goes for a hug. However, Iron Man lets his young protege know he’s not interested in embracing him.

This time it was the younger actor who made the change. When Downey leaned toward him, Holland admits (via a clip posted to Twitter), “I just thought it would be funny if I hugged him.” The interviewer chuckles as Holland says, “Robert’s instincts are so good; he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m not trying to hug you. I’m just gonna get the door.” The ensuing awkwardness made all the producers in the background laugh.

We might not be getting this dynamic duo back in the near future. So it’s a special scene that all fans of the two will hold dear forever.

Are the two friends in real life, though?

One of the most famous and well-documented friendships in the MCU is between Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. According to GQ, the first time the two met was during Holland’s audition for Civil War. Downey Jr. saw the potential behind the fledgling actor’s initial anxiety and took him aside. “I remember the feeling,” he stated. “I’ve been through this before, and it is incredibly stressful. Enjoy the process and let your body take over.” Needless to say, Holland must have done something right. Downey Jr. felt of all the candidates who’d auditioned, Holland looked the best equipped to tackle the role.

While the mentor-mentee relationship plays out on-screen, so does a similar bond off-screen. In 2019, Downey posted a throwback on Instagram of the two, captioning it, “Love you kid.” Holland responded, “The love is real boss man.”

