Robert Pattinson Downgraded His Los Angeles Home After Kristen Stewart Breakup

Robert Pattinson began his career as a franchise darling. The star made a name for himself in two of the most popular teen film series of all time: Twilight and Harry Potter. And his recent stint as Batman shows the actor might not be done with Hollywood franchises. But he appears to be done mixing his work and personal life. Since his public breakup with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, he’s flown under the radar in relationships with singer FKA Twigs and model Suki Waterhouse. Not only that, but Robert Pattinson’s house is further proof of the actor’s desire for a simpler life after his split from Stewart.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in 2011 | Ian Gavan/Getty Images

At first, fans thought the apparent flirtation between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart was publicity for the Twilight movies. But according to People, fans really took notice when the two were still spotted together after New Moon filming ended. That was in 2009.

Then, in 2012, Stewart admitted she cheated on Pattinson with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. The media attention surrounding her infidelity made a bad situation even worse. Sanders was married with children, which wasn’t a good look for him or Stewart. Pattinson was understandably hurt and moved out of their LA home.

After the actor’s split from Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson’s house shrank

Robert Pattinson buys house in the Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE) http://t.co/5EiMcjeCm0 pic.twitter.com/tr5cP54kfo — Variety (@Variety) November 10, 2014

Two years later, in 2014, Robert Pattinson bought a smaller house in LA’s Hollywood Hills neighborhood. According to The Dirt, the home was modest by Hollywood standards. Although located on prime real estate, the $2 million single-story house was less than 2,000 square feet. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode was definitely a downgrade for Pattinson, which might have been exactly what he needed post-breakup.

Robert Pattinson’s house with Stewart was also in LA, in the Los Feliz neighborhood. That home was worth an estimated $6.3 million. According to The Dirt, the Los Feliz pad was twice as big as the place he bought after his split from Stewart. At an estimated 4,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, Robert Pattinson’s house in Los Feliz was more of a mini-mansion. He sold it to Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons after Stewart’s cheating scandal came to light.

‘The Batman’ actor splits time between London and LA

According to Velvet Ropes, The Batman star still owns the Hollywood Hills home he bought after his breakup with Stewart. Robert Pattinson’s house is bright and peaceful, even if it isn’t huge. The actor has proven he doesn’t need a lot of space to be happy. When he’s not in LA, he lives in London with Waterhouse. Their rented flat isn’t a Hollywood mansion by any stretch of the imagination.

Although fans haven’t gotten a full tour of Pattinson’s London apartment, photos he and Waterhouse have shared show it filled with sound equipment. It looks like an average London flat. Waterhouse and Pattinson have made the most of the limited space. They survived lockdown there together, and the actor took snapshots of himself for a GQ interview published during the height of the pandemic.

