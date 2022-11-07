Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Were Warned Not to Date While Filming ‘Twilight’: ‘The Studio Advised Against It’

Much like their Twilight characters, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had a love story. While not as epic as the one that Edward Cullen and Bella Swan shared, the pair were in a relationship for a number of years. And while they were fairly tight-lipped about their dating life, many fans of the actors were invested in their relationship and rooting for it. However, Summit Entertainment, the studio that produced all five Twilight movies, wasn’t thrilled about the relationship between the castmates.

Ashley Greene watched the romance between her ‘Twilight’ castmates unfold

On her Twilight rewatch podcast, The Twilight Effect, Ashley Greene opened up about the romance brewing between Pattinson and Stewart. Considering Greene has a pretty substantial role in the series, she has a front-row seat to the romance brewing between her castmates. Fans of the films will recall that Greene portrayed Alice Cullen, Edward’s favorite (and most supportive) sister, in the series. According to Greene, the studio wasn’t in support of Pattinson and Stewart dating.

Why the studio that produced ‘Twilight’ did not want Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to date

“The studio advised against it,” Greene shared. “They saw how successful Twilight was, and the last thing they want is for the couple to get together and then hate each other and then the chemistry to be gone and that’s it. So I kind of get that. But at the same time, you’re put in these situations where it’s an epic love story, and it’s difficult not to catch feelings in those situations.”

Continuing on, Greene explained that Pattinson and Stewart falling for each other wasn’t too out of the ordinary. “They’re in these really intense situations, and as an actor, you find something about that person to fall in love with,” Greene explained. “So it kind of made sense. But they’re also great actors, so all day every day, they’re supposed to be in love and so it’s not like they had to hide much.”

Catherine Hardwicke also told Pattinson not to pursue a relationship with Stewart

But the studio wasn’t the only entity that advised the actors against dating. Catherine Hardwicke, who directed Twilight, warned Pattinson off of Stewart after witnessing their chemistry in the pair’s initial audition. The director explained that Stewart (who was 17 to Pattinson’s 21 at the time) was too young to date.

“I remember I told Rob, separately, I went, ‘Listen, man, you gotta remember that she’s under 18, and in our country, you can get in trouble!” Hardwicke shared with PEOPLE about Pattinson and Stewart. “He went, ‘Okay, okay, jeez, calm down!'”

Stewart and Pattinson were in a relationship for years despite warnings

But despite warnings from the studio and Twilight’s director, Pattinson and Stewart entered into a relationship anyway. In fact, Stewart has shared that there was nothing that she could’ve done to prevent herself from falling in love with Pattinson. Fortunately, for the studio, Stewart and Pattinson’s love affair didn’t stop the films from performing well.