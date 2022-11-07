Robert Pattinson Once Called the Idea of Dating Kristen Stewart ‘Ridiculous’

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s relationship may have been the worst kept secret on the set of the five Twilight movies. Though the former couple remained tight-lipped about their romance, which spanned multiple years, fans and the press were constantly digging up “evidence” of their relationship. And while the pair don’t deny their romance now, when they were filming and promoting the Twilight films, they denied dating many times.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson had immediate chemistry

It would be fair to say that Pattinson and Stewart had chemistry right away. Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first Twilight movie, has shared many times that the actors hit it off instantly. In fact, Stewart credits herself with getting Pattinson cast in the movies. When she was asked to choose her favorite out of the finalists who were auditioning for Edward Cullen, she was very candid in that she thought Pattinson was the clear choice.

The ‘Twilight’ cast members often denied that they were dating in real life

But despite the sparks that flew between the Twilight co-stars, the pair often denied that they were dating. Pattinson, in particular, was constantly telling the media that he was a single man. Glamour UK reported that The Batman actor called the dating rumors ridiculous back in 2009.

“There was some magazine the other day about me and Kristen, and when you look at it and realize it’s on the front of a magazine, you realize that people are actually reading that even though how ridiculous it is,” Pattinson shared about Stewart. “It’s really bizarre.”

Studio executives tried to keep Pattinson and Stewart from being in a relationship

But why were Pattinson and Stewart so determined to keep their relationship under wraps? Part of it likely had to do with the fact that the pair just coveted privacy. However, another reason might have been due to the fact that Summit Entertainment (the studio that produced all five Twilight movies) was against the actors dating.

On her Twilight rewatch podcast, The Twilight Effect, Ashley Greene (who portrayed Alice Cullen), revealed that Pattinson and Stewart were warned against dating. “The studio advised against it,” Greene explained. “They saw how successful Twilight was, and the last thing they want is for the couple to get together and then hate each other and then the chemistry to be gone, and that’s it. So I kind of get that. But at the same time, you’re put in these situations where it’s an epic love story, and it’s difficult not to catch feelings in those situations.”

Clearly, Pattinson and Stewart did, in fact, catch feelings while shooting and promoting the Twilight movies. And even after the pair did stop hiding the fact that they were dating, they still were pretty tight-lipped about their relationship. Considering how much scrutiny they received during those years, we can’t say that we blame them.