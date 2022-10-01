Robert Pattinson Tried to Change the Image of the ‘Twilight’ Movies

It’s been almost a decade since the final film in The Twilight Saga premiered. Yet, still, the Twilight movies are something of an anomaly. Nobody was expecting the first film to blow up the way that it did. However, people were drawn to the love story between human Bella Swan and vampire, Edward Cullen. And while there was plenty of romance in the film franchise, Robert Pattinson never wanted people to forget how weird the movies truly were.

Robert Pattinson felt the ‘Twilight’ movies were very weird

Pattinson has never made it a secret that he found the Twilight movies odd. He once shared that the eponymous book that the first film was based on read like something that shouldn’t have been published. Furthermore, he frequently called out the weird behavior of his character, Edward. He constantly brought up the fact that the vampire was a murderer. Furthermore, he questioned why someone who was over 100 would still be going to high school and dating a teenager.

How the ‘Harry Potter’ alum tried to change the image of the ‘Twilight’ movies

In fact, Pattinson found the Twilight movies so weird, that he took every opportunity to try his best to rebrand them. He wanted people to recognize how truly bizarre they were. However, his interviews and statements simply weren’t enough to stop people from viewing them as an epic love story. In an interview with IndieWire, Pattinson got candid about his efforts to change the image of the films.

“To be honest, I always thought Twilight was pretty weird,” Pattinson revealed. “It’s really just the kind of marketing that made it mainstream. If you look at any interview I did, I would be pushing the chewing through placenta, any element which I could make gross, like I’d push and push and push it to the front. But you know you can’t compete with one guy against the whole marketing department going, ‘It’s a romantic odyssey, it’s beautiful.’ It’s like, ‘No, it’s disgusting.'”

Pattinson made up rumors about the popular films

Pattinson may have felt like he couldn’t compete with Twilight’s marketing team, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. The Batman star even made up rumors about the movies while he was filming them. However, his outlandish remarks simply weren’t written about in the media.

“I was doing things like saying there were scat scenes in the first part of Breaking Dawn, Pattinson shared with The Washington Post. “And they didn’t fit into any of their stories. It just wasn’t printed anywhere.”

Clearly, Pattinson did his best to highlight how bizarre the Twilight movies were. And while many fans may still not be convinced, Pattinson seemed to really enjoy the weird bits. In fact, one of his favorite scenes from the franchise is Renesmee’s birth scene. The actor loved being covered in cream cheese and pretending to bite through the placenta. So regardless of what viewers think, he certainly had the opportunity to do some weird stuff on set.

