Robert Pattinson Will No Longer Be the Only Batman in the DC Extended Universe

Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne in The Batman — Part II, once again written and directed by Matt Reeves. This news was part of DC Studios boss James Gunn’s recent announcement about what’s in store for their new universe — but it wasn’t the only Batman news he had to share. There’s another Batman movie in the works, but it doesn’t star Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

‘The Batman’ star Robert Pattinson | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson isn’t Batman on the big screen this summer

With Gunn now in charge at DC, the studio’s direction has once again changed, and the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU, will be rebooted into simply the DCU. But first, they must release projects that have already been produced. This summer, The Flash will hit theaters on June 16 and feature two different actors reprising the Dark Knight — Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

Other DCEU films to be released this year include Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 17), Blue Beetle (August 18), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25).

As these films are released throughout 2023, Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran are working to fix “the disconnection” in the universe among the film, television, gaming, and animation projects. This means consistent characters played by the same actors in one story across all content types in the new DCU. Any non-canonical projects outside of that universe’s story, like Reeves’ The Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker, will be labeled “DC ElseWorlds.”

Robert Pattinson’s Batman isn’t part of the new DC universe

Gunn also announced that the first phase of the new universe will be called “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.” This will cover Warner Bros movies and TV shows on HBO Max, both live-action and animated. Launching the new DCU is Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.

The studio has yet to cast a new Man of Steel after they decided to part ways with Henry Cavill. The film will not be an origin story, and Gunn will be writing the script.

Batman will also be part of Gunn and Safron’s new DCU, but not Pattinson’s version. He will always be outside of the story and considered part of DC Elseworlds. The new DCU version of the character will be introduced in the film The Brave and the Bold, and the role has yet to be cast.

Grant Morrison’s comic run inspired the Dark Knight’s new direction

Gunn teased in his Chapter One announcement video that The Brave and the Bold would not only feature Batman but Bruce Wayne’s son Damian — who is also Robin and “a little son of a b****.”

The filmmaker noted that it would be “a very strange father-and-son story,” as it’s inspired by Grant Morrison’s Batman comic run. Those books introduced Bruce to his murderous son who was raised by assassins — a son he never knew existed.

The Batman is now playing on HBO Max. Release dates for The Batman — Part II and The Brave and the Bold have yet to be announced.