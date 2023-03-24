Robert Plant Shares the Best Music for Sex to ‘Send the Ladies Crazy!’

If you’re ever looking for advice on how to “send the ladies crazy,” there’s no one better to ask than a former sex symbol like Robert Plant. According to the Led Zeppelin frontman, it’s all about having the right playlist.

While talking with Rolling Stone in 2005, Robert Plant was asked the classic interview question: “If you were stuck in the desert, what CD would you bring?” This, of course, led to the interviewer asking what the best “desert music to have sex to” is, and Plant’s response didn’t disappoint.

“I don’t think I could do it. I mean, I can do it and without a tablet! But perhaps a little Rachid Taha with Steve Hillage — those rhythms alone would be very interesting. Those counts in five and six could send the ladies crazy!”

Considering his rockstar reputation, it’s safe to assume Plant knows what he’s talking about! In response to the original question, the classic rock musician opted for the album Forever Changes by Love, “because it’s confrontational and it soothes. Tracks like ‘Old Man’ give me a bit of hope for our time, our condition.”

Robert Plant claimed he went to sex clubs with ABBA

In the late ’70s, Polar Studios invited Led Zeppelin to record with them. They were best known for working with the clean-cut Swedish group ABBA at the time. So, when Led Zeppelin went to check out the studio and eventually recorded there, they spent some time with the members of the other band.

According to BlabberMouth, some members of ABBA may not have lived up to the band’s squeaky-clean image during their free time. In 1978 while on a Swedish TV show, Plant claimed he would frequent sex clubs with Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, who wanted to get away from their wives. Ulvaeus and Andersson were married to the other two members of ABBA, Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

“I knew Benny and Bjorn very well,” Plant said during his television interview. “Jimmy and I were hanging around with them most nights. There were some really good clubs. People would go to bed on circle-shaped mattresses in front of us. Men and women would start having sex while we were having a drink.”

A spokesperson for ABBA denied the allegations. However, Ulvaeus and Fältskog announced their divorce the following year. Andersson and Lyngstad followed suit in 1981 with their divorce, and the band made their final performance together in 1982.

Led Zeppelin received its gold album sales awards at a Swedish sex club

Unlike Ulvaeus and Andersson of ABBA, the Led Zeppelin members don’t deny they’ve been to a sex club. As reported by Far Out Magazine, the rockstars were presented with their gold album sales awards in 1973 at Stockholm’s classiest sex club, the Chat Noir. The band’s manager planned the stunt to promote their latest album, Houses of The Holy, and eventual tour.

Photos of Plant and the rest of the band having the time of their lives at the sex club landed in a popular Swedish men’s magazine. They were later published in a book recounting historical moments in Swedish music.