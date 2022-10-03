TL;DR:

A rock star said God allowed Paul McCartney to write The Beatles’ “Let It Be.”

The rock star in question is religious.

The star said the public did not understand his faith.

A poster for The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ | LMPC / Contributor

The Beatles‘ “Let It Be” draws influence from gospel music. A rock star once said God allowed Paul McCartney to write the song. Notably, “Let It Be” became a hit twice in the United Kingdom.

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers discussed what he thinks when he listens to The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

Brandon Flowers of The Killers is Mormon. During a 2009 interview with Spin, a journalist asked Flowers if he had similar feelings about music and religion. “It’s possible,” he said. “I think of talent as being God-given. I know that contradicts what a lot of people believe, but that’s how I see it.”

Subsequently, he mentioned The Beatles. “I think The Beatles were meant to be, you know?” Flowers added. “So when I listen to Paul McCartney, I think, here’s the person that God gave the gift of allowing him to write ‘Let It Be.'”

The Killer’s Brandon Flowers said he was just using ‘a term’ when he discussed Paul McCartney’s talent

Flowers discussed the perception of his faith. “A lot is made of the fact that I’m a Mormon,” he said. “That’s uncharted territory for a lot of people. They don’t understand it. When I said that Paul McCartney has a God-given talent … first of all, that’s just a term. But I think everyone has a gift.”

Flowers was asked if he was destined to be a rock star. “You asked me if I was put here to … I don’t believe I was put here to be some messiah-type music figure,” he responded. “I’m thankful for the gift I have and I try to use it to the best of my abilities. I don’t want it to come across as thinking I’m this magical thing.”

How audiences reacted to The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Let It Be” became a massive hit for The Beatles. The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, staying on the chart for 14 weeks in total. The album Let It Be reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for four weeks, lasting a total of 79 weeks on the chart.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Let It Be” was also popular in the United Kingdom. It peaked at No. 2 in 1970 and at No. 78 in 1990. Meanwhile, the album of the same name reached the pinnacle of the U.K. chart for three weeks, staying on the charts for 53 weeks in total.

“Let It Be” is a classic song and Flowers thinks it wouldn’t be the same without divine inspiration.

