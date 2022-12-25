Who Is Rose Farquhar, Prince William’s 1st Girlfriend?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for over 10 years, though occasionally people still remember other women the media once linked him to.

Recently, William made an appearance at the wedding of Rose Farquhar, who is said to be his first girlfriend. Many onlookers are likely curious to learn more about Farquhar.

Who is Prince Williams’ former girlfriend Rose Farquhar?

Rose Farquhar sings at a 2016 gala in Beverly Hills, California | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AltaMed

According to E! News, Farquhar is the daughter of Captain Ian Farquhar of the English fox hunting pack Beaufort Hunt. She and William were allegedly childhood friends. Various news outlets say the two began dating after he graduated from Eton College.

Farquhar’s LinkedIn account noted that she studied at Newcastle University before going to New York City to attend the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Farquhar also shared, “Singing is a huge passion of mine.” She even auditioned for the U.K. version of The Voice in 2016. These days, she works at Belvoir Castle in “special projects and business development.”

On Dec. 17, 2022, Farquhar tied the knot with George Gemmell. William was in attendance as were Olivia Hunt (another woman William once dated) and Kate’s ex-boyfriend Rupert Finch.

Who else did Prince William date in his youth?

When William was in college, he was one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. As such, he was linked to several women, most of whom were wealthy aristocrats and socialites.

In addition to Farquhar, the media linked William to the likes of Arabella Musgrave, Jecca Craig, and Olivia Hunt. These romances were all short-lived, though most of the women did get an invite to William and Kate’s wedding in 2011. Many royal family supporters feel this demonstrated that William was able to remain on friendly terms with his exes.

The moment Kate Middleton caught Prince William’s eye

As the well-known story goes, in 2002, the University of St Andrews students put on a charity fashion show. Kate decided to walk for the show and wore a sheer dress.

“When Kate came out dressed in this amazing see-through dress and her lingerie, William just — I mean, his eyes popped and he turned to his friend and he said ‘Wow, Kate’s hot!’” royal expert Katie Nicholl said in the 2012 documentary Prince William at Thirty.

Before this event, William and Kate had been friends who lived in the same dorm building. Afterward, romance blossomed between them.

The couple went on to have a long-lasting relationship. In 2011, they got married. Kate went from an ordinary girl to the Duchess of Cambridge and future queen. William and Kate have also welcomed three children together: Prince George (born 2013), Princess Charlotte (born 2015), and Prince Louis (born 2018).