Rose Leslie Shares What She’s Learned About Addiction 3 Years After Husband Kit Harington Entered Rehab

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are one of Hollywood’s most private couples. The pair first met on the set of the HBO series Game of Thrones and have been together ever since. They tied the knot and eventually welcomed a child. Still, fans only get rare glimpses at their dynamic; neither Harington nor Leslie grant many interviews.

This makes Leslie’s recent sitdown with Harper’s Bazaar much more special. In the exclusive interview, the 35-year-old discussed life with Harington, revealing how her husband’s experience with addiction shaped her perception of the rehab process, and how she supports him at home.

How long have Rose Leslie and Kit Harington been together?

Leslie and Harington’s romance started when filming Game of Thrones in 2011. As Jon Snow and Ygritte, the future couple played star-crossed lovers. But ultimately, sparks flew behind the scenes as well. According to People, while the two knew each other before working on the series, their tenure on the HBO show brought them together.

Although they didn’t confirm their relationship immediately, Harington and Leslie were spotted together in August 2012, looking quite romantic. Leslie and Harington moved in together in August 2017, announcing their engagement just one month later. The lovely couple tied the knot in June 2018, opting for a ceremony in a stunning Scottish castle.

In early 2019, the final episodes of Game of Thrones aired. Both Leslie and Harington were open about the depression they experienced following the series’ end. However, it wasn’t long before the newlyweds expanded their family. In February 2021, Leslie and Harington welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

What did Rose Leslie say about Kit Harington’s experience in rehab?

Although the couple was overjoyed with the birth of their son, Harington still struggling with some personal issues. After entering rehab for alcohol addiction in 2019, the actor and his wife had to find a new way forward. As Leslie told Harper’s Bazaar in April 2022, “I’ve learnt a lot about addiction and it’s something Kit is forever going to be aware of, but it’s on him whether he chooses to drink again.”

Leslie went on to note “No amount of nannying is going to be able to stop him from doing what he decides to do … I don’t choose to put that pressure on myself.” Leslie stated that Harington is doing well, now that he’s been sober for several years.

“The AA community has provided such a loving space for him to feel heard, to make sure he’s not alone,” she said. “But if it weren’t for rehab, he would be in a very different headspace right now.”

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington plan to take some time away from the spotlight

Married couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at Glastonbury Festival | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Leslie and Harington are both busy professionals. With Leslie’s recent TV series, The Time Traveler’s Wife, having been canceled after just one season, according to Entertainment Weekly, and Harington’s play, Henry V, wrapping up, the two are looking forward to some downtime.

“We’re going to make a home, try to make friends. We’re just going to use our son!” Leslie told Harper’s Bazaar, admitting that they plan to unwind at their new property in Suffolk.

One thing fans shouldn’t expect to see anytime soon is Harington and Leslie working with each other on TV or movie projects. Leslie admitted they “know each other too well” to co-star again and prefer to spend time together away from the spotlight.

