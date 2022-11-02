Royal Author Reveals Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Pulled King Charles III out of the ‘Depths of Depression’ When His ‘Marriage Was Failing’

Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly pulled King Charles III out of the “depths of depression” when his “marriage was failing” to Princess Diana, claims a royal author. The couple maintained a 40-year relationship before their 2005 marriage. They relied on one another for support through some of thier most challenging life experiences. Camilla was so close to Charles that it was she whom he leaned upon when his relationship with Diana broke down.

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

How did Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III meet?

Charles and Camilla met for the first time at a polo match. People Magazine reported Parker Bowles first said to Charles, “My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common.” That comment began a personal relationship until Charles left on assignment with the royal navy.

According to author Penny Junor, per Vanity Fair, Charles’s great-uncle Lord Mountbatten disapproved of the relationship since Camilla was not a virgin nor aristocratic enough. Therefore he encouraged Charles to end the union.

The couple went their separate ways romantically, and Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Charles continued to look for lasting love and a future queen, marrying Diana Spencer in 1981. However, the longtime friends remained very close. Their relationship culminated in an affair despite both being married to other people.

Royal author claims Camilla reportedly pulled Charles out of the ‘depths of depression’ when his ‘marriage was failing’ to Princess Diana

Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles | Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

Junor claims that Camilla was the one person who could reportedly lift Charles out of the dark days following the failure of his marriage to Princess Diana.

“He was in the depth of depression when his marriage was failing, and she pulled him out of that and made him laugh again,” Junor says. The author of The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair That Rocked the Crown revealed Camilla’s unwavering friendship reignited her affair with the Prince of Wales in the mid-1980s.

“She treated him like a normal person, as she had when they were together, and if ever he behaved badly, or was selfish or thoughtless, she wasn’t afraid to tell him so,” Junor writes as reported by Vanity Fair. “She was a proper friend.”

However, it took some time for Camilla to work on her public image as a homewrecker after Princess Diana famously called her a “rottweiler.” Simone Simmons, a well-known friend of the Princess of Wales, claimed Diana called Camilla that name because “once she has got her teeth into someone, she won’t let go,” reported Express.

As his wife, Camilla ‘transformed’ Charles says the author

Junor explained that after marrying Charles in 2005, Camilla helped soften both of their public images.

The author cited palace staff who revealed Camilla makes working for Charles easier than before. Before, the King of England reportedly had a reputation for bad behavior toward staff members.

“She would be sitting at the table listening to him behave badly, and all she would have to do is look at him, and the whole atmosphere would change,” one staffer told Junor.

“I think Camilla has transformed Charles,” Junor says. “He is happier with her than he has ever been. She gives him confidence and the support he desperately needed throughout his life and never truly found elsewhere.”

