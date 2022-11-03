Royal Author Claims King Charles III Never Travels Anywhere Without His Teddy Bear and Other Surprising Eccentricities

Royal author Christopher Andersen has revealed just how eccentric King Charles III reportedly is. In a new book, Andersen shares that Charles doesn’t travel anywhere without his childhood teddy bear and reveals other surprising secrets about the king of the United Kingdom.

King Charles III is reportedly a creature of habit

In the documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm, former royal butler Paul Burrell once detailed several of Charles’ essential day-to-day practices. These habits include a regular breakfast routine and creature comforts.

Charles’ breakfast must include homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, and fruit juices. Wherever he travels, a breakfast box goes as well. The box reportedly contains six types of honey, special mueslis, and dried fruit. Charles’ first meal must also include boiled eggs, cooked for 7 minutes, and two plums, although he only eats one.

If it is necessary for Charles to stay somewhere for an extended period, he reportedly has a bed, some furniture, and even a painting sent to him.

A royal author claims King Charles III doesn’t travel anywhere without his teddy bear

Royal author Christopher Andersen was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight regarding his new book The King: The Life of Charles III. In it, Andersen claims Charles will be “one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had.”

“He still travels with a childhood teddy bear,” Andersen shared. “He’s had it since he was a very small child. The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’ teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to.”

Anderson “was the only human being allowed to take needle and thread to Prince Charles’ teddy bear. He was well into his forties. Every time that teddy needed to be repaired, you would think it was his own child having major surgery,” reported Page Six.

Subsequently, Charles’ former senior valet Michael Fawcett was the only person the royal trusted to tend to his childhood touchstone.

Reportedly a lot of Charles’s eccentricities have to do with his upbringing, says the author

Andersen claims many of Charles’s eccentricities have to do with how the royal was raised by his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, reported Page Six.

“For someone who said he was bullied as a child, Prince Charles clearly enjoyed bullying us,” a Highgrove Estate staffer claimed to Andersen. “He could be pleasant and courteous, but just as much of the time, he was moody and mean. He didn’t think twice about shouting insults at you if you put a foot wrong.”

Charles’ temper tantrums are also reportedly legendary within his social circle. “Once, while a guest at a friend’s country home, Charles wanted some fresh air,” Andersen writes. “Unable to open the window, he picked up a chair and smashed it open. Not satisfied with the results, he smashed another.”

