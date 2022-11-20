Royal Author Claims Prince William ‘Is Still Holding a Huge Grudge’ Against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A royal author claims Prince William is “still holding a grudge” against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pointing out how the brothers failed to connect when they recently reunited following the queen’s death.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry recently reunited in the UK

Christopher Anderson, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, discussed the brothers’ relationship during the Nov. 12 episode of the To Di For Daily podcast.

Anderson and host Kinsey Schofield talked about how Prince Harry and Meghan reunited with the royal family when Queen Elizabeth passed away.

“In the very beginning, Harry was not allowed to wear his uniform — this was in the early days of the mourning period — Andrew was and Edward was,” Anderson said.

Prince Edward had “never been in the military” and Prince Andrew was stripped of his military duties amid the Jeffrey Epstein controversy and civil case against Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the author explained.

“So obviously, there was an outcry as a result of that Charles flipped and allowed Harry to wear his uniform at the vigil of the grandchildren,” Anderson said. “But it never looked to me as if the Sussexes were comfortable during the funeral — they could hardly wait to get out.”

Author points out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s projects continue to make the situation tense

Though the brothers came together, it didn’t appear any family tension was eased. “If there ever was a chance for them to mend things, I suppose that was it,” Anderson noted. “But then again, this book is hanging over everyone’s head.”

Schofield added, “And Netflix!”

She continued, “And at the time, if you think about it, every week, Meghan was saying something that hinted towards unhappiness over the last few years — in her situation in the monarchy — on the podcast.”

Schofield added, “So every week, the royal family is getting hit with these vague references to Meghan ‘feeling silenced’ or ‘ambition is dirty.’ And then the queen invited them to stay the night a week or so before she passed and they rejected the idea … I feel like the family was just kind of fed up at the time.”

Anderson added, “This is not good. And of course, I think William is still holding a huge grudge.”

Author says Prince Harry and Prince William have ‘time to bridge that widening gap’ between them

The author looked at when Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate Middleton did a walkabout together outside Windsor Castle to view the tributes left for the queen and greet well-wishers.

“There was no connection,” Anderson said. “They were all going in different directions, these two couples. It’ll be interesting to see what happens. I don’t think it’s going to end well.”

Schofield wondered if Prince William “is just focused on the future of the monarchy and not worried about Harry. I mean, worried about him — but it’s not a priority to heal that rift. Or have they written each other off?”

The author shared, “I don’t think they’ve written each other off entirely. I mean, they’re still relatively young men — there’s time to bridge that widening gap. But it’s not looking good… I never could have imagined that this would happen after all they shared over the years. They do have a unifying memory of their mom who is really key, to the appeal, I think, of the royal family.”

He added, “I think William would love it if bygones could be bygones but he also is just capable of looking at the job at hand, trying to support his father — he is going to be king one day.”