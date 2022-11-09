Prince William Was Furious Over Donald Trump’s Comments About Kate Middleton Sunbathing Topless and He Wasn’t the Only One, Royal Author Says

As most royal fans remember back in 2012 the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) was photographed sunbathing topless while on vacation with Prince William at a secluded chateau in the Provence region of France. The newlyweds thought they were alone at the private estate owned by Queen Elizabeth II’s nephew Viscount David Linley. But a French paparazzo, who was lurking in the bushes half a mile away from the residence, used a long-focus lens to get the shots.

The pictures were sold and published by the French newspaper Closer. This had William livid and so did the comments former U.S. President Donald Trump made about those photos of his wife. Here’s more on that and what a biographer is saying about another royal’s reaction to Trump’s remarks.

Donald Trump’s remarks about Kate sunbathing topless infuriated Prince William

William was understandably very angry about the publication of the photographs and even took legal action against the tabloid over an invasion of his and Kate’s privacy. William was also upset when Trump weighed in with what he thought of the princess taking her top off as she sunbathed.

“Kate Middleton is great– but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude — only herself to blame,” Trump tweeted at the time. “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!”

Other royals were also very angry about what the former president said

Now, a royal author is claiming that not only did Trump’s remarks about Kate have William furious but also his father King Charles III and his brother Prince Harry.

According to excerpts of the upcoming biography The King: The Life of Charles III by Christopher Andersen obtained by Newsweek, Trump’s dig at Kate “resulted in what one Clarence House butler referred to as ‘torrents of profanity’ from both Charles and his sons.”

Andersen also wrote that years later, in 2019, Charles was “disappointed” with another one of Trump’s tweets when he referred to him as the “Prince of Whales” spelled like the sea mammal not the actual country of Wales.

Trump previously made comments about William’s mother Princess Diana too

The royals being as upset as they reportedly were with Trump over his remarks about Kate may have stemmed from another time they were said to be infuriated when the businessman-turned-politician commented on another female member of the family.

People noted that in a 1997 interview with Howard Stern, Trump insisted that he would have had sex with the late Princess Diana but only after she passed an HIV test. Then during another interview with Stern in 2000, Trump told the radio host that he would have slept with Diana “without even hesitation.”

“I tell you what. I think she’s magnificent,” Trump said. “Lady Di was truly a woman with great beauty. I’ve seen her a couple of times. She was really beautiful, and people didn’t realize that beautiful. She was supermodel beautiful. She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing.”